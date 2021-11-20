ALVIN — Two people were sent to the hospital with injuries they received in a head-on collision Friday in eastern Vermilion County.
The crash happened just west of the state line at 11:50 a.m. on Illinois 119 at County Road 2151 E, about two miles southeast of Alvin.
Illinois State Police said their preliminary investigation showed that Douglas Risken, 52, of Champaign, was driving east on 119 while Patty Aldrich, 68, of Indianola, was driving west. For an unknown reason, Aldrich entered the eastbound lane with her Chevrolet pickup truck and hit Risken’s Hyundai Sonata.
Both drivers were taken to area hospitals and both were ticketed for not wearing seat belts.
Aldrich was also cited for improper lane usage.