CHAMPAIGN — Sinead Rice Madigan has been named president and chief executive officer of Health Alliance Medical Plans.
She is the first woman to hold this top position at the Carle Health-owned health plan, Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon said.
Madigan has been employed by Health Alliance since 2008, with the last four years serving as chief operating officer. She previously worked for Illinois state government agencies.
She replaces Dennis Hesch as CEO of Health Alliance.
Hesch is continuing in his positions as Carle Health executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief strategy officer.
“Sinead is the exact leader needed in this moment to lead Health Alliance forward, Hesch said. “The significance of community-drive health care has never been more critical and she is committed to ensuring Health Alliance continues to expand under the robust services needed to help support the well-being of all members.”
Rice Madigan’s career with Health Alliance began as a pharmacy Medicare specialist, according to Carle.
She went on to work in a corporate relations management role, then as director of government relations.
She was made a vice president in 2016 and senior vice president of government relations and business operations in 2018.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Illinois State University.
Rice Madigan said she values the mentorship of previous CEOs.
“This organization and the Carle Health system is committed to an innovative trajectory ahead, and I’m proud to be a part of that,” she said.