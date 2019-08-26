CHAMPAIGN — Anyone who has vaped or used e-cigarettes and suffered breathing difficulty is being asked to get in touch with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
That includes anyone who illegally used THC cartridges and may be apprehensive about legal consequences, according to health district Administrator Julie Pryde.
Information is needed to send to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help with the investigation, Pryde said, and as for illegal users, “we don’t report them.”
“We’re not interested in getting them in trouble for that,” she said.
Especially helpful in the investigation would be a reported illness by someone who still has the vaping product used, she said.
Champaign County is one of 10 in the state that have had cases of severe respiratory illness linked to vaping in recent months. The CDC is investigating about 150 of these cases in 15 states, mostly among teens and younger adults.
In many cases patients have said they used tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products, but there hasn’t been a specific product identified in all cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Pryde said state health authorities have asked that specific information, such as the number of cases in the county, patient conditions and any known products each person used, remain private for now.
Pryde also said it remains unknown whether there has been product tampering linked to the illnesses and one vaping-linked death in Illinois.
A common symptom in these cases has been shortness of breath, she said.
Some people may also have chest pain or fever and suffer permanent lung damage.
“It starts like you’re getting pneumonia and it can get worse from there,” Pryde said.
Anyone who continues to use e-cigarettes or vape at this time is considered to be at risk, she said.