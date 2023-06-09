RANTOUL — Several police officers, including specially trained tactical officers, turned out Friday in response to an allegedly armed man chasing another person on the village’s north side.
About 11:40 a.m., Rantoul police were sent to the Falcon Drive Apartments in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Falcon Drive, where a caller said a man dressed in all black clothing wearing a ski mask was outside waving a handgun in the air and threatening and chasing another person.
In a community already on edge in the wake of at least three shootings in the past week, one involving the death of a young person, multiple officers descended on the area.
They found a person matching that description crossing Maplewood Drive from Falcon Drive, approaching the Rancho Rantoul Estates. A second person was with the other man.
As officers began getting out of their cars, both ran into a trailer where there were already several people inside.
For about an hour, the occupants ignored police commands to come out but eventually, with the METRO team helping Rantoul officers, seven people exited and were detained by police.
Detectives were obtaining search warrants for the house this afternoon as they continued to investigate what, if any, crime might have been committed.