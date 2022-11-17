URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly had drugs and a gun in his home Wednesday has been charged with several felonies.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Thaimon T. Crawford, 40, who listed an address in the 600 block of Heath Drive, at $500,000 after arraigning him Thursday on three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and three counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin.
The charges stem from a court-authorized search of Crawford’s home done Wednesday by members of the Street Crimes Task Force.
A report said officers had made controlled buys of heroin from Crawford at his home earlier this month that prompted them to obtain the search warrant.
In the house, detectives found a polymer 9 mm handgun with no serial number, a so-called ghost gun, gun magazines, ammunition, a digital scale and plastic bags.
They also found about 31 grams of cocaine repackaged in 20 bags, and about 7 grams of heroin in 14 bags.
Crawfound admitted to police that he uses cannabis, cocaine and heroin and sells to support his habit.
As a convicted felon, Crawford is not allowed to possess handguns. He has prior convictions for burglary, assault with great bodily harm and interference with a 911 call from counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
If convicted of the most serious of the drug charges, Crawford faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years. He is due back in court Dec. 13.