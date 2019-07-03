URBANA — Two men jailed since last week on armed and aggravated robbery charges have been also charged with aggravated battery for allegedly hitting another man in custody.
Elijah Duckworth, 24, and Trevoy Fonville, 23, both of Champaign, are accused of using their closed fists to beat up Herbert Shah on Tuesday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman told Judge John Kennedy that Shah, 26, who has an injury, was being helped by a correctional officer to a different area of the jail when Duckworth and Fonville allegedly “rushed” him and hit him with closed fists.
Hinman said the pair made comments about Shah allegedly trying to kill someone they knew and that they didn’t care about the consequences of their alleged attack.
Shah was arrested Friday in connection with a June 22 shooting in the 500 block of South Neil Street in Champaign. He was charged Monday with aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon and is being held in lieu of $225,000 bond.
Duckworth and Fonville had been charged June 25 for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint at an ATM in west Champaign on June 21. Their bonds had previously been set at $250,000 each, but after hearing about the alleged attack on Shah, Judge John Kennedy set their bonds at $100,000, meaning each man would have to post $35,000 cash to be released.
The judge ordered the pair to have no contact with each other or Shah.