Help Wanted: The state of correctional officer staffing in five area sheriff's offices
“Do you have what it takes to be successful in this challenging, yet rewarding, career?” the recruitment page on the Champaign County Sheriff’s website asks prospective correctional officers.
If so, the office wants you — and could throw in a $5,000 sign-on bonus if hired by year’s end.
A month after we updated the state of staffing on the law enforcement side for 18 police agencies, here’s the latest on where things stand with corrections in five area county sheriff’s offices.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
Fully staffed at: 62, including three lieutenants and a jail administrator.
Current openings: 16 correctional officers (of 50), two sergeants (of eight).
2022 retirements: One.
2022 new hires: Three officers so far after 11 new hires in 2021.
Sheriff says: Staff shortages aren’t unique to Champaign County, Dustin Heuerman has learned in conversations with fellow sheriffs in similar-sized cities: “One is down 15 correctional officers and the other is down 10. Sheriffs across the state are struggling to find quality staff to help fill our vacant positions.”
Unlike police and fire departments, Heuerman says, “the corrections division has never had a robust list of interested applicants, which makes it difficult to replace employees leaving in a timely manner.”
Two Champaign County applicants are in the background phase of the hiring process, he says, with four others scheduled for interviews. And after those six, “that will exhaust our hiring list for corrections.”
Turnover in this line of work isn’t uncommon but it’s gone to another level since COVID-19 hit, Heuerman says.
Also, “inmates are more violent and the state is slow to accept inmates remanded to their custody because they are found unfit to stand trial,” he says. “All of that makes for a very challenging environment in which to work and manage. We’ve also seen a higher than usual number of correctional officers leaving to take positions as police officers with local agencies.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Fully staffed at: 10, including the jail administrator.
Current openings: None.
2022 retirements: None.
2022 new hires: One, who’s already gone through training.
Sheriff says: Douglas also lost one corrections officer to a full-time policing job but other than that, “we have been fortunate in our ability to rehire and retrain staff to keep our numbers fairly steady,” Nate Chaplin says.
“We have a motivated and energetic staff, as well as some new technology that aids us in becoming more effective.
“The challenge with corrections is that many use the position as a jumping-off point to a position on the road later on, making it hard to retain people over the long term.”
FORD COUNTY
Fully staffed at: 16.
Current openings: None.
2022 retirements: Two.
2022 new hires: Four, all of whom are fully trained and now on the job full-time.
Sheriff says: All’s quiet on the HR front these days, with the year’s only two planned retirements having already happened. Next year, Mark Doran says, “there will be two, maybe three, expected retirements” of correctional officers.
PIATT COUNTY
Fully staffed at: 13 — 10 correctional officers, one jail superintendent and two part-time master control positions.
Current openings: Two — one for a correctional officer, one for a part-time master controller.
2022 retirements: None.
2022 new hires: Five — three correctional officers and two part-time master controllers.
Sheriff says: Piatt has lost three correctional officers to other opportunities, Mark Vogelzang says. Next week, one staffer in master control will transition to a corrections officer — that means training off-site beginning Sept. 11.
VERMILION COUNTY
Fully staffed at: 44 correctional officers.
Current openings: Five.
2022 retirements: None.
2022 new hires: Six, all of whom have been trained and are working full-time.
Sheriff says: Whether the office will lose anyone to retirement in the final four months of the year remains unknown, Capt. Michael Hartshorn says. Vermilion County’s five openings for correctional officers are five more than the sheriff’s office has on the law enforcement side of the operation, where all 40 deputy positions are filled.