URBANA — Police, motorcycle riders and prosecutors may not always see eye to eye on all issues. But one thing they can agree on is the joy that comes from brand new crayons at the start of a new school year.
On Monday, Urbana police Sgt. Jay Loschen and some fellow officers dropped off about two dozen boxes — big enough to hold 10 reams of paper — brimming with school supplies for Thomas Paine Elementary students.
The transfer of the boxes that had been in Loschen’s dining room means he can now host a dinner party.
It’s the second year that the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 70, the charitable arm of Urbana’s police union, has engaged in this kind of community policing.
Last year, the FOP collected supplies for Wiley School, choosing it because the widow of Lt. Harley Rutledge worked there. Rutledge died in a July 2017 accident while vacationing in Pennsylvania.
“We’re trying to pick a different school each year,” said Loschen said, who is confident they will continue the effort, which involves putting out the call for donations, placing a box in the lobby of the Urbana police station and waiting for donors to fill it.
“It’s funny because it always starts off slow, but when early August comes and stuff is on sale, I was clearing the bin every day,” he said.
Loschen said employees of the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office filled four boxes with supplies, a motorcycle group also brought in several things, and the FOP received cash donations as well, which they used to buy extras. Who knew glue sticks were so essential to learning?
Haleigh Loschen, an aspiring special education teacher, helped her dad organize and tally the supplies that came in. They had an assist from Loschen’s wife and son as well.
In all, 1,670 items — such as crayons, colored pencils, notebooks, erasers and wipes — were donated. That included the big-ticket item for parents: 99 backpacks, more than twice as many as were donated last year.
Thomas Paine Principal Delores Lloyd said the supplies are always appreciated and, if not distributed right away, kept by teachers for use throughout the year.
Monday night was “meet and greet” for parents and teachers at the K-5 school, so the supplies were there for the taking.
“It can be quite expensive. Whatever parents can save on supplies, they can use toward purchasing clothes,” Lloyd said.
Loschen said he also dropped off a filled backpack to a Champaign high school student, brought to his attention by a cross-town detective assisting a family in crisis.
“Why not help someone who has been a victim?” Loschen said.