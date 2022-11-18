Helping the homeless: Cunningham Township reserves four hotel rooms for seven months
URBANA — Effective immediately and continuing every day through June 30, 2023, Urbana’s Rodeway Inn will set aside four rooms for Cunningham Township’s homeless clients, per the terms of a memorandum of understanding blessed by board members this week.
The cost: $45 per night, whether the rooms are occupied or not. The rate will be raised to $100 on four high-volume dates: April 14-15, Moms Weekend on the UI campus, and May 12-13, 2023, commencement weekend.
With the cold weather here for the long haul, the need to get homeless families out of the cold is urgent. This arrangement — part of the township’s Bridge to Home program launched during the pandemic — means emergency accommodations can be provided for 16, with eight others housed in brick and mortar township-owned housing on East California Ave.
Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth said she’d likely bring a second agreement, with a different hotel, to the board at its December meeting.
Before reaching this deal, Chynoweth wasn’t fond of relying on hotels for emergency housing, telling the board: “Things are random and people get kicked out whenever there’s a big game or a mom’s day weekend.
“So,” she added, “we have negotiated with our hotel partners — ferociously — to basically ensure that we would have a fixed number of rooms at a fixed rate and no one would be asked to leave. We would like that through the end of June as we assess our other options. This will allow our individuals and families to have stability and our budget to have stability.”
Asked by board member Maryalice Wu about a provision that the township would pay up to $750 for repairs to documented damages to a room by a program participant, Chynoweth said it’s “not common but it has happened.”