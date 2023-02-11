'Her fortitude paved paths for other Black women to represent our country as Miss America'
Forty years ago this fall, Miss New York — future NAACP Image Award-winning actress and Super Bowl national-anthem-singing recording artist Vanessa Williams — became the first Black woman crowned Miss America. We asked one of the five African American women to be honored since — Urbana native and UI alumna ERIKA HAROLD — about Williams’ impact.
“In becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America, Vanessa Williams received both adulation and death threats.
“As she traveled throughout the country during her reign, she was celebrated by people who were inspired by the barriers she broke and targeted by people who were angered by the progress her win signified.
“I admire the dignified way Williams navigated these challenges and appreciate how her fortitude paved paths for other Black women to represent our country as Miss America.
“I met Vanessa Williams in 2015 when she served as head judge for that year’s Miss America pageant. As she was introduced onto the stage in Atlantic City, she received a resounding ovation unlike any I have ever witnessed.
“The crowd was celebrating the history she made, the obstacles she overcame, the entertainment career she forged and the grace she exhibited.
“When the former Miss Americas gathered after the pageant, Williams was engaging, warm and inspiring, and it was an honor to help pay tribute to Williams’ role in shaping history.”