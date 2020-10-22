Superintendent Tom Davis isn’t getting too comfortable, even though his Heritage School District hasn’t yet had a case of COVID-19 amongst the staff and students in its district.
He’s seen surrounding districts hit by a slew of cases and have to table their in-person learning. So Davis and his district are remaining vigilant and ready.
“(We’ve implemented) some new innovations that we had planned or were already doing but are now in place when that remote day does come,” Davis said.
The jarring changes the district, which covers Longview, Allerton, Broadlands, and Homer, has been forced to make will have some positive long-lasting implications.
For instance, the district installed new Promethean Smart Boards in classrooms, which they can use as a big screen for kids to look at in-person and can also share with students who are learning remotely. Heritage has school for four hours in-person for those who choose and one-and-a-half remotely each day.
They also recently added 90 Chromebooks to their stash.
“If we do have to go remote, now or in the future,” Davis said, “we’d be able to hand them out, especially to those who need technology at home.”
The school has been finding as much use as possible for its newly upgraded greenhouse. The upgrades cost $30,000, $12,500 of which came via a grant from the state.
Each day, Davis knows, is a gift, and he doesn’t take the next one for granted.
“Every day getting to noon is one day of intense instruction during that four hours,” Davis said, “and then you just get through the afternoon.”