A trio of grads who’ve done their alma mater proud will be honored Wednesday when Heritage High inducts its Alumni Achievement Hall of Fame class of 2023:
LAURA JENKINS (’96)
Already a Heritage Athletic Hall of Famer, the former Quincy University women’s basketball captain has since made her mark as a teacher, being presented with last year’s Vermilion County Golden Ruler Award while teaching kindergarten at Salt Fork South in Sidell. Among her other local teaching stops: Champaign’s St. John Lutheran, Philo’s Unity East and Danville’s Meade Park.
LUCAS ALLEN (’99)
The Parkland College and UI grad has made the most of his agriculture education degree, helping 29 schools create FFA chapters and 25 add ag teachers to their staff. As an advisor for the state board of ed’s Facilitating Coordination in Agricultural Education program, he serves as a technical resource for teachers, administrators and others in 16 Illinois counties.
ANDY PLACE (’98)
After leading the Fighting Bees of Iowa’s St. Ambrose University to a conference championship in men’s basketball, the dean’s list regular has doubled as a teacher/coach — at Westville, Heritage, Champaign Central and now Mt. Zion. While coaching his alma mater from 2007-15, he steered the Hawks to their first-ever top-10 ranking in the AP state boys’ basketball poll.