URBANA — Champaign County sheriff’s deputies seized six guns over the weekend from people who are not legally allowed to have them or that were left in the open in cars.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he intends for his office to help reduce the gun violence in Champaign and Urbana “without jeopardizing the high quality of service we provide to parts of the county that rely on us for law enforcement services.”
“This is a community-wide issue and it’s going to take our entire community to help mitigate it,” Heuerman said.
Heuerman said he believes a comprehensive approach by police and the community is needed to reduce gun violence, including programs designed to mitigate the chances someone will participate in gun violence and programs for those who want out of a violent lifestyle.
But Heuerman said his department will arrest those they know are consciously participating in gun violence.
“People in Champaign County are expressing to me their fear of falling victim to gun violence. Even I increasingly worry that a friend or relative may be the next unintended victim of this reckless gun violence. Enough is enough," he said.
"I cannot with good conscience stand by and watch another uninvolved bystander get hurt or killed by the gun violence in our community without knowing I’m doing all I can to help stop it."
On Saturday, about 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to the Fountain Valley Mobile home park just south of Rantoul where a man reported that four people who had come to his home were armed with guns.
The victim knew one of the men and had seen him earlier at a Rantoul bar. The group apparently came to the man’s house to party, Lt. Curt Apperson said, but he fled his home after seeing them with three guns.
Deputies eventually arrested: Calvin McClendon, 31, of Chicago; Denzel Travis, 28, of the 600 block of St. Andrews, Rantoul; Michael Woods, 24, of Chicago; and Jordan Travis, 25, of Chicago.
All four were charged Monday with unlawful use of weapons by felons.
Denzel Travis was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. He also was wanted on two outstanding warrants — one for aggravated battery from May 2020 and another for obstructing justice, fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest from May 2021.
Woods was also wanted for failing to appear in court on a burglary charge stemming from his alleged participation in the looting of Colonial Liquors in Rantoul on May 31, 2020.
In an unrelated incident later Saturday, a deputy pulled over a car on Springfield Avenue near Kenwood Road in Champaign about 11:24 p.m for an alleged traffic violation.
Besides having open liquor, the driver admitted to police he had a pistol in the car “because I was jumped.”
Justin Davis, 29, of the 1500 block of Hobson Drive, Rantoul, was charged Monday with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The report said he did not have a valid firearm owner’s identification card or a concealed carry license.
On Sunday, about 1:50 a.m., deputies responded to a fight on Crispus Drive just north of Bradley Avenue, Champaign. While investigating the fight, deputies found and arrested Ramesh Hill, 42, who was identified as the suspect in a shooting that had just occurred in the 1300 block of Tremont Street in Urbana.
Hill was charged Monday with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated battery and intimidation and is due back in court Aug. 25. That shooting victim was treated and released for a shot to the thigh.
While deputies were on the Crispus Drive fight call, they found an unoccupied vehicle possibly associated with the people involved in the fight. Looking in the vehicle, deputies saw and seized two guns that were in plain view.
“Recognizing that gun violence is fluid across multiple jurisdictions, the Sheriff’s Office is taking a proactive approach to help reduce gun violence in Champaign County," Heuerman said.
"Typically, the Sheriff’s Office will focus the majority of its proactivity in areas of the county that rely on the Sheriff’s Office for its primary law enforcement needs. It’s not uncommon, though, to provide support to areas of the county served by municipal police departments, when requested."
Shootings in Champaign for the year have topped 150 and in Urbana the number has exceeded 65.