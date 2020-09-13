High School Confidential: Meet Year 5's student reporters
Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, where area students in these pages tell of the many good things happening in their hallways.
This year’s class — nominated by area principals — represents 35 area high schools with potential for more. Email Vice President of News Jim Rossow (jrossow@news-gazette.media) if interested.
The students’ weekly reports will appear both in print and online, starting later this month.
The panel
Reese Anderson, Chrisman
Jose Alvarez, Urbana
Briana Ballard, Academy
Tori Billingsley, DeLand-Weldon
Jada Bonham, Centennial
Lexi Breymeyer, Hoopeston Area
Bryce Burnett, Westville
Raegan Cheek, ALAH
Olivia Chew, Salt Fork
Cassandra Colmenares, Academy
Riley Combes, Monticello
Hayden Copass, Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Ava Cothron, Tuscola
Kate Cramer, Mahomet-Seymour
Aaliyah Denius, Oakwood
Kylie Duckett, St. Joseph-Ogden
Charlotte Ebel, Uni High
Malia Fairbanks, Unity
Andrew Ferguson, Fisher
Hailey Gadbury, Bement
Haven Hathaway, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Leilani Islam, Danville
Fabiola Jaramillo, Arcola
Kitt Johnson, Schlarman
Audrey Kaeb, Cissna Park
Perry Lee, Champaign Central
Jordin Lucht, Milford
Mason McMasters, Armstrong-Potomac
Taylor Mennenga, Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Morgan Miller, BHRA
Daniel Olson, Villa Grove
Tony Owen, Rantoul
Marshall Remmers, Blue Ridge
Anna Sanders, Heritage
Felicity Tuan, Judah Christian
Kristen Rose Walder, Cissna Park
Maci Walters, St. Thomas More