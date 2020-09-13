Listen to this article

Welcome to Year 5 of High School Confidential, where area students in these pages tell of the many good things happening in their hallways.

This year’s class — nominated by area principals — represents 35 area high schools with potential for more. Email Vice President of News Jim Rossow (jrossow@news-gazette.media) if interested.

The students’ weekly reports will appear both in print and online, starting later this month.

The panel

Reese Anderson
Jose Alvarez
Briana Ballard
Tori Billingsley, DeLand-Weldon

Jada Bonham
Lexi Breymeyer
Bryce Burnett
Reagan Cheek
Olivia Chew
Cassandra Colmenares
Riley Combes

Hayden Copass

Ava Cothron
Kate Cramer
Aaliyah Denius
Kylie Duckett
Charlotte Ebel
Malia Fairbanks
Andrew Ferguson
Hailey Gadbury
Haven Hathaway
HSC
Leilani Islam, Danville

Fabiola Jaramillo
Kitt Johnson
Audrey Kaeb
Perry Lee
Jordin Lucht
Mason McMasters
Taylor Mennenga
Morgan Miller
Daniel Olson
Tony Owen

Marshall Remmers, Blue Ridge

Anna Sanders
Felicity Tuan
Kristen Rose Walder
Maci Walters
Maci Walters, St. Thomas More