2019-20 High School Confidential: Week 10
Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
This year’s panelists:
Academy - Megan Wiarda
ALAH - Kenli Nettles
Arcola - Patty Rodriguez
Armstrong-Potomac - Emily Rogers
Bement - Braden Fogerson
BHRA - Gabe Martinez
Blue Ridge - Kalyn Warner
Centennial - Hailey Choi
Central - Julia Wilson
Chrisman - Lindsey Franz
Cissna Park - Abbi Kaeb
Danville - Leilani Islam
DeLand-Weldon - Tori Billingsley
Fisher - Sidney Sievers
G-RF - Chelby Hall
GCMS - Sierra Hileman
Heritage - Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston - Erin Anderson
Judah Christian - Brayden Riesberg
Mahomet-Seymour - Rachel Myers
Milford - Sam Conley
Monticello - Addison Wichus
Monticello - Mary Grace Ross
Oakwood - Maecii Barabas
PBL - Emma Schuler
Rantoul - Veronica Duddleston
St. Joseph-Ogden - Mallory Ames
St. Thomas More - Noelle Schacht
Salt Fork - Autumn Lange
Schlarman - Farrah Anderson
Tuscola - Emma Zimmer
Uni High - Samaia Jones
Uni High - Erin Minor
Unity - Kimberly Pruetting
Urbana - Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove - Grace Hutchison
Westville - Emma Myers
On to this week's report:
Academy
For U.S. History, the sophomore class is making a timeline highlighting important events. Pictured from right to left: William Ding, Dom Gritten and Sam Laufenberg. — Megan Wiarda
Arcola
Students led “Welcome to the Bible,” a bible study at a community coffee shop. — Patty Rodriguez
Armstrong
Honor Roll students (4.0 grade-point average) were recognized at an assembly. — Emily Rogers
BHRA
Girls’ basketball opened the season by winning the Cissna Park tournament. Players include Bree Maloney (21), Emilee Creed (13), Audrey Taylor (30), Natalie Clapp (5), Kylee Coon (3), Emma Clapp (15), Riley Cash (23), Sophia Rome (12), Sierra Bryant (33) and Emily Meidel (10). — Gabe Martinez
Blue Ridge
The girls’ basketball team started 2-0 record. Golfer Ashlyn Voyles made News-Gazette All-Area Honorable Mention, while Nadia Beadle made second-team all-conference for volleyball. — Kalyn Warner
Centennial
Students in Shannon Percoco’s AP Pathways: Drawing Studio class prepared for the Attach Art Show at Krannert Art Museum on Thursday. The students made art pieces based on inspiration pieces from their field trip with Central and Urbana high schools earlier this year. Pictured from left to right: Erin Eastham, teacher Shanon Percoco, and Zuriel Quibon. —Hailey Choi
Central
Jack Doubet leads a presentation for the business class’ new athletic recruitment app, Fanpalooza. Students last week held an informative session for fellow student-athletes and encouraged them to join. — Julia Wilson
Danville
At the school’s annual Honor Night, students of a 3.25 GPA or higher receive an academic letter. Pictured: Becca Garrison, Stephen Garrison, Abbey Garrison. — Leilani Islam
Fisher
Student council adviser Bob Lindsay and students Zach Hottman and Andrew Ferguson collected items to recycle. Students have recycled over 11,000 items this school year. — Sidney Sievers
Hoopeston Area
AP Government students attended state Sen. Jason Barickman’s Youth Advisory Council at Illinois State University, discussing government with other students. Pictured Erin Anderson, Joanna Walder and Kolin Dugle. — Erin Anderson
Milford
The Bearcats lost to Polo Marcos 50-26 in the second Illinois 8-man football championship game, finishing 11-1. — Zoe Cook
Monticello
Pictured: FFA chapter president senior Zoey Dye, and teacher/sponsor Elizabeth Rost at “Harvest Fest,” an annual fundraiser to help continue the FFA program in Monticello. — Mary Ross
Oakwood
Members of National Honor Society delivered shoeboxes of gifts to the Fithian Methodist Church for Operation Christmas Child. Pictured left to right: Grace Hance and Aubrey Wells. — Maecii Barabas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Girls’ basketball opened 2-2 in tournament play, finishing second to St. Joseph-Ogden. Junior Baylee Cosgrove and senior Mackenzie Bruns made the All-Tournament team. — Emma Schuler
Rantoul
National Honor Society conducted a Thanksgiving food drive, collecting food for over 15 different families with the help of every first-period class. — Veronica Duddleston
St. Joseph-Ogden
The school’s We The People Government Team had a dress rehearsal at the Champaign County Courthouse, where they presented hearings and answered questions from judges, mayors and other government officials. The We The People Government Team will compete in Chicago on Dec. 13 in an attempt to win a bid to the national competition in Washington, D.C. Pictured: (back row) Kristen Costa, Karsyn Wetzel, Eric Poe, Jenna Schaefer, Zoey Witruk, Erica Guelfi; (fourth row) Stephanie Trame, Hannah Dukeman, Faith Dahman, Ginny Bytner, Emily Hardimon; (third row) Bode Gebbink, Lindsey Aden, Isabelle Vliet, Andrea Cunningham, Kaylee Blackburn, Erin Bridgewater; (second row) Drew Coursey, Mallory Ames, Ava Mills, Eliza Lewis, Jackson Wooten, Nolan Peacock, Bradley Harrison; and (front row) Marshall Schacht (Coach), Cody Johnston, Judge Rosenbaum, Associate Judge Olmstead, Mayor Joan Dykstra, Tammy Fruhling-Voges, Lucas Grindley, Ethan Hinrichs and Don Beckett (Coach). — Mallory Ames
Salt Fork
National Honor Society helped out at the luncheon for the homeloss at St. James Church in Danville, passing out food, clothes and other items. — Autumn Lange
Schlarman
Spanish classes, led by teacher Anne Sacheli, were assigned to create houses labeled with Spanish words for rooms and household objects. Pictured: seventh-grader Max Bryant with his Spanish house. — Farrah Anderson
Tuscola
Senior Brandon Douglas was named 2019 IHSFCA All-State and will be honored at Friday’s football finals in DeKalb. He has accumulated nearly 2,000 career yards as receiver. — Emma Zimmer
Uni High
The school’s annual Diwali Lunch includes a free meal of traditional Indian food prepared by parents of students. Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, celebrated in the fall to spiritually signify the victory of light over darkness. Students are given a free meal of traditional Indian food, prepared by parents of students from the Indian subcontinent. — Erin Minor
Urbana
Swimming and diving held its fourth annual Boys vs. Girls meet on Friday, both teams competing hard. — Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove
Girls’ basketball finished third at the Falcon Bunnie Tip Off. Pictured: Samantha Campbell, Aliya Holloman and Kyleigh Block were named All-Tournament. — Grace Hutchison
Westville
Senior Emilee Eller signed with Danville Area Community College, where she will play softball. — Emma Myers
News-Gazette