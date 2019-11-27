Listen to this article

Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

This year’s panelists:

Academy - Megan Wiarda

ALAH - Kenli Nettles

Arcola - Patty Rodriguez

Armstrong-Potomac - Emily Rogers

Bement - Braden Fogerson

BHRA - Gabe Martinez 

Blue Ridge - Kalyn Warner

Centennial - Hailey Choi

Central - Julia Wilson

Chrisman - Lindsey Franz

Cissna Park - Abbi Kaeb

Danville - Leilani Islam

DeLand-Weldon - Tori Billingsley

Fisher - Sidney Sievers

G-RF - Chelby Hall

GCMS - Sierra Hileman

Heritage - Lynnae Struck

Hoopeston - Erin Anderson

Judah Christian - Brayden Riesberg

Mahomet-Seymour  - Rachel Myers

Milford - Sam Conley

Monticello - Addison Wichus

Monticello - Mary Grace Ross

Oakwood - Maecii Barabas

PBL - Emma Schuler

Rantoul - Veronica Duddleston

St. Joseph-Ogden - Mallory Ames

St. Thomas More - Noelle Schacht

Salt Fork - Autumn Lange

Schlarman - Farrah Anderson

Tuscola - Emma Zimmer

Uni High - Samaia Jones 

Uni High - Erin Minor 

Unity - Kimberly Pruetting

Urbana - Molly Sweeney 

Villa Grove - Grace Hutchison

Westville - Emma Myers

On to this week's report:

2HSCaca
Academy

For U.S. History, the sophomore class is making a timeline highlighting important events. Pictured from right to left: William Ding, Dom Gritten and Sam Laufenberg. — Megan Wiarda

2HSCarc

Arcola

Students led “Welcome to the Bible,” a bible study at a community coffee shop. — Patty Rodriguez

Arm

Armstrong

Honor Roll students (4.0 grade-point average) were recognized at an assembly. — Emily Rogers

2HSCbh

BHRA

Girls’ basketball opened the season by winning the Cissna Park tournament. Players include Bree Maloney (21), Emilee Creed (13), Audrey Taylor (30), Natalie Clapp (5), Kylee Coon (3), Emma Clapp (15), Riley Cash (23), Sophia Rome (12), Sierra Bryant (33) and Emily Meidel (10). — Gabe Martinez

2HSCbr

Blue Ridge

The girls’ basketball team started 2-0 record. Golfer Ashlyn Voyles made News-Gazette All-Area Honorable Mention, while Nadia Beadle made second-team all-conference for volleyball. — Kalyn Warner

Cente

Centennial

Students in Shannon Percoco’s AP Pathways: Drawing Studio class prepared for the Attach Art Show at Krannert Art Museum on Thursday. The students made art pieces based on inspiration pieces from their field trip with Central and Urbana high schools earlier this year. Pictured from left to right: Erin Eastham, teacher Shanon Percoco, and Zuriel Quibon. —Hailey Choi

2HSCcent

Central

Jack Doubet leads a presentation for the business class’ new athletic recruitment app, Fanpalooza. Students last week held an informative session for fellow student-athletes and encouraged them to join. — Julia Wilson

2HSCdan

Danville

At the school’s annual Honor Night, students of a 3.25 GPA or higher receive an academic letter. Pictured: Becca Garrison, Stephen Garrison, Abbey Garrison. — Leilani Islam

2HSCfisher
Fisher

Student council adviser Bob Lindsay and students Zach Hottman and Andrew Ferguson collected items to recycle. Students have recycled over 11,000 items this school year.

Fisher

Student council adviser Bob Lindsay and students Zach Hottman and Andrew Ferguson collected items to recycle. Students have recycled over 11,000 items this school year. — Sidney Sievers

2HSChoop

Hoopeston Area

AP Government students attended state Sen. Jason Barickman’s Youth Advisory Council at Illinois State University, discussing government with other students. Pictured Erin Anderson, Joanna Walder and Kolin Dugle. — Erin Anderson

2HSCmil
Milford

The Bearcats lost to Polo Marcos 50-26 in the second Illinois 8-man football championship game, finishing 11-1. — Zoe Cook

2HSCmont

Monticello

Pictured: FFA chapter president senior Zoey Dye, and teacher/sponsor Elizabeth Rost at “Harvest Fest,” an annual fundraiser to help continue the FFA program in Monticello. — Mary Ross

2HSCoak
Oakwood

Members of National Honor Society delivered shoeboxes of gifts to the Fithian Methodist Church for Operation Christmas Child. Pictured left to right: Grace Hance and Aubrey Wells. — Maecii Barabas

PBL

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Girls’ basketball opened 2-2 in tournament play, finishing second to St. Joseph-Ogden. Junior Baylee Cosgrove and senior Mackenzie Bruns made the All-Tournament team. — Emma Schuler

Rant

Rantoul

National Honor Society conducted a Thanksgiving food drive, collecting food for over 15 different families with the help of every first-period class. — Veronica Duddleston

2HSCsjo

St. Joseph-Ogden

The school’s We The People Government Team had a dress rehearsal at the Champaign County Courthouse, where they presented hearings and answered questions from judges, mayors and other government officials. The We The People Government Team will compete in Chicago on Dec. 13 in an attempt to win a bid to the national competition in Washington, D.C. Pictured: (back row) Kristen Costa, Karsyn Wetzel, Eric Poe, Jenna Schaefer, Zoey Witruk, Erica Guelfi; (fourth row) Stephanie Trame, Hannah Dukeman, Faith Dahman, Ginny Bytner, Emily Hardimon; (third row) Bode Gebbink, Lindsey Aden, Isabelle Vliet, Andrea Cunningham, Kaylee Blackburn, Erin Bridgewater; (second row) Drew Coursey, Mallory Ames, Ava Mills, Eliza Lewis, Jackson Wooten, Nolan Peacock, Bradley Harrison; and (front row) Marshall Schacht (Coach), Cody Johnston, Judge Rosenbaum, Associate Judge Olmstead, Mayor Joan Dykstra, Tammy Fruhling-Voges, Lucas Grindley, Ethan Hinrichs and Don Beckett (Coach). — Mallory Ames

2HSCsf

Salt Fork

National Honor Society helped out at the luncheon for the homeloss at St. James Church in Danville, passing out food, clothes and other items. — Autumn Lange

2HSCschlarm

Schlarman

Spanish classes, led by teacher Anne Sacheli, were assigned to create houses labeled with Spanish words for rooms and household objects. Pictured: seventh-grader Max Bryant with his Spanish house. — Farrah Anderson

2HSCtus

Tuscola

Senior Brandon Douglas was named 2019 IHSFCA All-State and will be honored at Friday’s football finals in DeKalb. He has accumulated nearly 2,000 career yards as receiver. — Emma Zimmer

Uni

Uni High

The school’s annual Diwali Lunch includes a free meal of traditional Indian food prepared by parents of students. Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, celebrated in the fall to spiritually signify the victory of light over darkness. Students are given a free meal of traditional Indian food, prepared by parents of students from the Indian subcontinent. — Erin Minor

2HSCurb
Urbana

Swimming and diving held its fourth annual Boys vs. Girls meet on Friday, both teams competing hard. — Molly Sweeney

2HSCvg

Villa Grove

Girls’ basketball finished third at the Falcon Bunnie Tip Off. Pictured: Samantha Campbell, Aliya Holloman and Kyleigh Block were named All-Tournament. — Grace Hutchison

2HSCwest

Westville

Senior Emilee Eller signed with Danville Area Community College, where she will play softball. — Emma Myers

