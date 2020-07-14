Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash early Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a Hindsboro woman.
The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. when 63-year-old Cindy Simpson was traveling south from a parking lot onto Illinois 133. Police said Simpson failed to yield to another vehicle that was traveling east on Illinois 133, east of 3rd Street, and was hit on the passenger side.
Police said Simpson's vehicle ran off the road to the right while the driver of the other vehicle went off the road to the left.
Simpson died as a result of her injuries while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Illinois 133 was closed for nearly five hours.