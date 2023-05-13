CHAMPAIGN — For the first time in its 102-year history, the Virginia Theatre will host University of Illinois graduation ceremonies.
Graduates from four UI departments will walk the stage at the historic theater today and Sunday.
The first-time scenario is due to ongoing renovations of Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
“We needed to find another venue to host some of the ceremonies,” said Laura Wilhelm-Barr, the UI senior director of special events. “Virginia Theatre is about a similar size and worked out to be a terrific site.”
A UI carpentry department crew arrived Friday to build two stairways for graduates to ascend to the stage.
Mitch Marlow, Virginia sales and public relations manager, said a large tent has been erected and the street blocked off outside the Virginia for the entire weekend.
Adding to the special atmosphere, Dave Schroeder, playing the theater’s Wurlitzer organ, will accompany graduates as they enter the theater.
Participating will be the School of Social Work at 1:30 p.m. and Sociology/Anthropology/Interdisciplinary Studies departments at 5:30 p.m. today, and the Math and Physics/Astronomy departments at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, on Sunday.
The general public shouldn’t show up to check things out.
“These are not public events,” Virginia Theatre director Steven Bentz said. “These are events for just graduates and family members. We are not providing tickets to the public.”
There are 44 graduations or congratulatory events affiliated with the university this year, and the four at the Virginia are the only ones not being held on campus.
Marlow said he doesn’t know if the university will use the Virginia for future graduation ceremonies, “but we sure hope so.”
“It depends on the university,” he said. “We enjoy working with the university. They’re very organized.”
Wilhelm-Barr called the Virginia “a great venue.”
The diplomas handed out at the Virginia will be just a fraction of those being distributed this weekend.
“I think we’ve had about 10,000 ordered regalia,” Wilhelm-Barr said.
This isn’t the first time this year the Virginia has hosted events normally held at Krannert. The theater hosted Dance at Illinois Downtown March 30-April 1 and the Lyric Theatre’s production of “City of Angels” April 13-15.
The dance performances are normally held at Colwell Playhouse, and The Lyric Theatre program normally uses Tryon Festival Theatre at Krannert, but it agreed to hold a performance at The Virginia as a means of alleviating the demand on the space due to the unavailability of Colwell.