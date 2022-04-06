CHAMPAIGN — A man fatally stabbed outside his west Champaign home had unsuccessfully sought an emergency court order to protect him from the man accused of killing him.
Nzengeli Mfwamba, 49, had been in court a month ago seeking a stalking no contact order for himself and his family against Dominic A. Fortune, 24, who was arrested for Mr. Mfwamba's murder early Wednesday. Fortune had a rocky domestic relationship with Mr. Mfwamba's daughter, reports show.
Judge Ramona Sullivan denied the emergency request since it was duplicative of one that Judge Matt Lee had already issued on behalf of Sephora Mfwamba against Fortune but set the case for a March 28 hearing on a plenary order of protection that ended up being continued to April 28 so that Fortune could have time to hire an attorney.
About 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Mfwamba home in the 1400 block of Peppermill Lane and found Mr. Mfwamba unresponsive in the yard.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said he died from blunt force trauma to the head and multiple stab wounds to his neck.
State's Attorney Julia Rietz said Wednesday she will charge Fortune with murder. He is expected to appear in court Thursday.
"We believe that Fortune intended to kill Mr. Mfwamba. There is substantial evidence that he laid in wait for Mr. Mfwamba to return home from work and attacked him outside the home," Rietz said.
Mr. Mfwamba was taken to Carle Hospital, where he died about an hour after the initial call to the home.
Rietz said he he was allegedly hit in the head with a hammer and stabbed with a knife.
After a brief foot chase, Fortune was found in the area with the help of neighbors and University of Illinois police, who brought a tracking dog.
"He was interviewed following his Miranda waiver and confessed," Rietz said.
Fortune, who listed addresses in both Palatine and on Kenwood Road in Champaign last year, is currently serving a one-year sentence of conditional discharge for interfering with the reporting of a domestic violence act involving Sephora Mfwamba, the mother of his child and the daughter of the slain man, on April 2, 2021.
He pleaded guilty to that misdemeanor in December and a second count of domestic battery, alleging he punched her, was dismissed. Also dismissed was a second case of violation of bail bond that alleged Fortune went to the Mfwamba home on Peppermill Lane on Nov. 11, 2021, in violation of his bail bond in the domestic violence case.
Mr. Mfwamba and his daughter, who had sought separate orders of protection against Fortune, were in court last week with Fortune. Although she had received an emergency order of protection, her request for a plenary order of protection that would last two years was continued for a hearing on April 28 to give Fortune time to hire an attorney.
In her petition for an emergency order of protection filed Feb. 8, Sephora Mfwamba detailed for the judge incidents involving Fortune allegedly getting angry with her during 2021.
“Me and Dominic stayed in a hotel because he wanted to spend time with his daughter. He started questioning me about who I been talking to. I didn’t want to say anything but he still went through my phone and found some stuff that pissed him off. Try to calm him down. He pushed me away from him. Left me at the hotel by myself with the baby. Called the police. The police told me they will be calling DCFS. Now we have an open case we fighting and I have to have the order (of) protection in for me to be able to keep my daughter.”
Writing about another incident that happened in early 2022, Sephora Mfwamba said Fortune had come to her home to put money in the mailbox.
“When he is not supposed to be by my house at all. My dad saw him by the house and he started chasing him around with a knife. We called the police cause he said Dominic stole his car.”
In the petition for no contact that Mr. Mfwamba had filed in early March, he alleged that three months earlier, Fortune had “broke the back window of my house and he entered the interior of the house and started beating my daughter and he took her phone and ran away.”
In a subsequent incident, Mr. Mfwamba said “I was getting ready to go to work. I heard like someone was at (the) interior (of) the house and he saw me taking my phone. He started threatening me and he ran outside and took my car so I called the police.”
Mr. Mfwamba had asked that Fortune be prohibited from contacting him or coming near his home or his place of employment in Urbana.
His violent death is the fifth homicide in the county so far this year and the second in the city of Champaign.
Just three weeks ago, Brandon McClendon, 25, was shot at the Ginger Creek apartments in west Champaign, allegedly by an upset girlfriend. Cherell Ingram, 35, has been charged with his murder.