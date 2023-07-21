RANTOUL — No one was seriously injured when a vehicle crashed through the wall of a vacant office next to the Secretary of State driver’s facility in Rantoul on Friday morning.
Rantoul Deputy Police Chief Justin Bouse said damage to the building in the strip mall at 423 S. Murray Road, about two blocks south of U.S. 136, was substantial, however.
About 9:10 a.m., a 27-year-old Champaign woman was returning from taking a driver’s test with a Secretary of State employee when she mixed up the brake and the accelerator pedals on the Honda sport utility vehicle she was driving. The SUV lurched through the front of the office, which is immediately south of the Secretary of State office.
Bouse said the driver’s facility remained open.
The female Secretary of State employee went to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution, he said.
A damage estimate for the vacant office was not available. Bouse said he had no information on whether the driver passed her test.