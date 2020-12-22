SAVOY — Reece Beesley called going into the Army the best decision he’s ever made and the worst decision he’s ever made.
Best decision financially and worst decision mentally and physically.
But that’s from someone who is about halfway through basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C.
Beesley and his family — mom Kari and brother Beau of Villa Grove and grandfather Jim Hardway of Camargo — were all smiles when they greeted Reece on his return trip home at Willard Airport four days before Christmas.
Grandpa made a “welcome home” sign, and there were hugs all around Monday.
Besides the mental-physical grind of basic training, being away from family was the hardest part.
“One hundred percent,” Reece said.
The 21-year-old knew boot camp wouldn’t be easy, and he wasn’t wrong. He’s finished five weeks of basic training with another seven weeks to go after his 17-day holiday hiatus. He will continue to workout while he’s back home.
“It was very, very hard and very, very painful,” he said of the first part of basic. “Two days ago I was crawling in rocks and grass and sticks with like 50 pounds on my back.”
His day at Fort Jackson starts at 4:30 or 5 in the morning (he gets to sleep in till 6 on Sundays) and goes to 7 p.m. or 9 p.m., depending on whether the recruits are due for more physical training.
A typical day starts with PT and then a bus ride or hike to the shooting range.
“If not that, we would go to an obstacle course or something like that,” he said.
According to Beesley, basic has already made him more disciplined, confiding: “I used to never make my bed. Now I make it every morning.
“One thing they do at Fort Jackson, they see if your locker is locked. If it’s not locked, they throw everything on the ground, and sometimes they take over the locker.”
On the way home to Villa Grove, Beesley and family stopped for a steak at the outdoor dining facility at Philo Tavern.
Beesley said he’s taking life in bite-sized chunks right now when asked how far he wanted to take his Army gig.
“Currently I just want to be able to complete basic training,” he said. “I set small goals at a time because it’s very difficult.”