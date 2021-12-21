URBANA — Four people are in police custody in connection with a homicide resulting from a home invasion on Monday night.
Officers responded to a home invasion in the 900 block of North Division Street around 7:23 p.m.
They discovered a victim on the floor in a bedroom, unresponsive. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has not been identified pending family notification.
Four people are expected to be charged Wednesday in Champaign County Court.
The investigation is ongoing.
The death marks the ninth homicide of 2021 in Urbana.