JOLIET — The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on U.S. Route 66 in Joliet is not a cheap trick — despite taking root in one.
“The idea kind of crept in over time,” said Ron Romero, the museum’s founder and executive director. “I had been to Cleveland a few times, Nashville a few times. … One of the things that pushed me over was that Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick had an exhibit in Rockford,” which is Cheap Trick’s hometown.
People came from overseas to Rockford to see the exhibit.
“That’s just one band,” Romero said, noting that it made him wonder what the response would be if a museum was dedicated to all Illinois music. “Despite the name being ‘rock and roll,’ we honor and preserve all genres of music.”
Romero and others got together and, in 2019, bought a building on Cass Street in Joliet.
“Since then, we’ve been renovating the building,” he said. “We all know what happened in 2020; it slowed us down a bit. We’re not a development company, we’re not millionaires. This is all grass-roots.”
The effort has received “really nice community support” in Joliet, Romero said, with contractors frequently donating their time to work on the building.
“The building was built in 1930,” he said. “It’s as solid as can be, all cement. It’s listed as a fireproof building. But even though it’s built like a tank, we’re having to replace the elevator” and make other upgrades.
The current push is to get the first floor of the 25,000-square-foot building finished and open, after which they will finish the second and third floors, Romero said.
When exactly that will happen remains unclear.
Opening in “2020 would have been good,” Romero said. “... We’d like to be open with this as soon as possible. We’re going to shoot for this year and see how we do, depending on funding.”
Funding also is grass-roots, with “700 charter members from 30 states and three countries now,” Romero said. “Memberships keep us afloat. We have donors who donate every month. … We have an online store where we sell shirts, all sorts of things. We’re able to pay the mortgage and electric and gas and keep moving forward. We’ve also had a lot of in-kind donations.”
While they work toward an opening, Romero and his board of directors also work on the details.
“We have design people on our board of directors,” he said. “The first floor is based on the blues. We had to have a place to start this story. I chose blues because … blues is where everything kind of started with rock music.”
The plan is for the second floor to hold the majority of their other exhibits, with the third floor dedicated to an Illinois music hall of fame.
“Because we’re opening the first floor and the lower level first, it will have a little bit of everything,” Romero said. “As we finish the second and third floors, we’ll move everything into the appropriate places.”
That’s not a bad thing, he said.
“We want to do that because we want people not to come once and say ‘I’ve been here’ but to (want to come back). We want it to be dynamic and changing.”
The plan also includes offering music lessons and courses on music business. There’s a small performance stage on the lower level that will allow for smaller concerts as part of those educational offerings.
“Part of our mission here is beyond the history part of it,” Romero said. “We want to honor and preserve history, but it’s also a teaching museum. We’re building a facility for teaching, not just music but … music publishing (and other aspects of the industry, such as lighting and sound). There’s a lot of money to be made in this industry, and not necessarily as a rock star.”
Classes run for six, 10 or 12 weeks, with a performance at the end, he said.
“Our teachers are people who have real-world experience, who have toured, played with bands,” Romero said. “They’re not just teaching instruments. They have a good background in performance.”
While organizers wait for the building to be completed, they’re not waiting to establish an Illinois music hall of fame. They inducted their inaugural class — what was supposed to have been the Class of 2020 but didn’t happen until 2021.
That first class included Chicago, Cheap Trick, Champaign-formed REO Speedwagon, Muddy Waters and Buddy Guy.
The recently announced Class of 2022 includes Styx, Chuck Berry, Sam Cooke, former University of Illinois student Dan Fogelberg and New Colony Six.