URBANA - A homeless man faces six to 30 years in prison if he is convicted of being in a stolen car while under the influence last week.
Jeremy Kolesar, 41, of Champaign, was charged Wednesday with possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated driving under the influence in connection with a car theft Dec. 31.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said the car’s driver was going to work and briefly left his car running in a parking lot in the 200 block of West Green Street, Champaign.
Police located the vehicle a few hours later at Washington and Scottswood in Urbana and identified Kolesar as the driver.
They said his speech was slurred and he was having difficulty balancing. He admitted he had smoked cannabis in an alley earlier with a person who had given him the keys to the car but could not name that person.
Reynolds said based on Kolesar’s prior convictions, which include aggravated robbery, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, theft, aggravated assault, domestic battery and retail theft, he would have to be sentenced as a Class X felon to a mandatory prison term if convicted.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $10,000 and told him to be back in court Feb. 23.
Champaign police have been plagued this year by reports of cars left running in Campustown, particularly by food delivery folks, being stolen, many of them by juveniles not old enough to drive.
About 25 percent of the motor vehicle thefts citywide in 2020 were in Campustown.
Champaign police took reports of 174 motor vehicle thefts citywide last year, 44 of which were in the area defined as campus.