URBANA — A homeless man with a history of burglary convictions has been charged with residential burglary for entering a stranger’s home and stealing.
John L. Hodge, 56, is accused of going into a house in the 800 block of South First Street in Champaign Wednesday and taking cash.
A Champaign police report said the resident reported he left his door unlocked while at a neighbor’s for breakfast. He returned to find Hodge, a man he did not know, outside his bedroom. Finding cash missing from his wallet, he called police.
Officers found Hodge about a block away with cash in his pocket and arrested him.
Court records show Hodge has about a dozen convictions from New York and Michigan dating to 1983 for trespass, burglary, possession of stolen property and home invasion.
If convicted of residential burglary, he faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $5,000 and told him to be back in court Oct. 28.