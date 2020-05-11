URBANA — A homeless man who allegedly took a sport utility vehicle from an acquaintance early Monday by force is due back in court in late June.
Elijah Thomas, 57, was charged Monday with vehicular hijacking for allegedly displaying a gun to a man whose SUV he got in at the Circle K, 609 E. University Ave., C, about 1:30 a.m.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Thomas allegedly forced the man to drive around and demanded cash of him. He had the victim take him to an apartment on Nathaniel Burch Drive, Champaign, where Thomas met another man.
While the two of them were preoccupied, the victim ran off.
Police later spotted Thomas in the SUV at a motel on Anthony Drive in Champaign. He allegedly tried to flee from police and when they caught up to him, without being asked, he volunteered to police that he had not stolen the vehicle.
Judge Tom Difanis set bond for Thomas at $50,000 and told him to be back in court June 30.
Vehicular hijacking is a Class 1 felony carrying penalties ranging from four to 15 years in prison.
McCallum said Thomas had several convictions dating to 1985 for unlawful use of weapons, aggravated battery, burglary, armed violence, possession of controlled substance, theft, forgery, resisting a peace officer, violation of an order of protection, and theft from a place of worship.
Thomas was on probation for theft with a prior theft at the time of his arrest, McCallum said.