URBANA — A homeless man convicted of stealing liquor from two stores in Urbana has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Malcolm Washington, 26, pleaded guilty in May to retail theft with a prior burglary for stealing alcohol from Walgreens at 302 E. University Ave., on April 24, 2021, and to burglary for entering Meijer, 2500 S. Philo Road on Jan. 16, 2022, intending to steal 13 bottles of liquor worth $400.
Because Washington was out on bond for the theft from Walgreens when he committed the burglary at Meijer, his sentences had to be served one after the other.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who heard from two police officers involved in those arrests of Washington and a third officer involved in two other Washington arrests, imposed the sentence, recommending Washington serve his time in boot camp.
If the Department of Corrections accepts him for that military-like program, he could be released in about 180 days.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher argued for 14 years total on the two cases for Washington, who has previous convictions for burglary, resisting arrest, domestic battery, retail theft and speeding.
“None are crimes of the century individually but there is a pattern of behavior that indicates he has no regard for the rule of law,” said Bucher. “He has shown an unwillingness to be anything other than a burden on society.”
But Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom argued that Washington was stealing so he could sell the alcohol to keep a roof over his head as well as drinking it himself.
“He had nowhere to live in April 2021 and January 2022. Those are cold months. People who have no home literally risk dying on the streets,” she argued.
Bergstrom said Washington is now employed and has a place to live and that “going to prison doesn’t fix this,” referring to his substance abuse.
She urged the judge to give him a community-based sentence that would allow him to get treatment.
“He’s never been motivated the way he is now,” she said. “He is more than the sum of the things he has done wrong.”
Bucher agreed to dismiss four other felony cases and five traffic tickets in return for Washington’s pleas. The charges were for alleged domestic batteries or shoplifting alcohol.