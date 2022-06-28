URBANA — An Urbana woman who allegedly stole multiple items from several apartments in an Urbana apartment complex that caters to college students has been charged with residential burglary.
Elizabeth Gaw, 24, listed as homeless, was arraigned Friday on six counts of the Class 1 felony offense. If convicted of any of the charges, she faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.
The charges allege that she entered at least six units at the Campus Circle Apartments, 1010 W. University Ave., U, on June 12, 15 and 23, intending to steal.
Among the items that residents reported missing from their apartments were wallets, backpacks, a total of four laptop computers, a passport, and credit cards.
One of the owners of a laptop was able to track its position on June 23 and gave police that information.
When police went to where the laptop reportedly was, they found a vehicle that had been spotted earlier on video from the apartment complex and was described as being “out of place.”
Inside the car was Gaw and several items that had been taken from the apartments as well as receipts for items purchased with the stolen credit cards.
Hearing that she had a prior drug-related conviction and a pending methamphetamine possession charge out of Vermilion County, Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Gaw at $10,000 and ordered her to have no contact with the complex should she be released from jail.
She’s due back in court Aug. 9.