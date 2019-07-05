URBANA — A Homer man who allegedly tried to snatch a woman’s purse as she dined outside in downtown Champaign on Thursday is in jail.
Mark L. Taylor, 39, was charged Friday with attempted robbery in connection with the noontime incident outside Destihl, 301 N. Neil St., C.
Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su said the woman had her purse on the ground next to her as she sat at an outside table when a man grabbed it.
The woman and a friend with her engaged in a tug-of-war with the would-be robber over the purse. The owner was dragged about three feet before the robber took off empty-handed, Su said.
Based on a description of him given by the victim and other witnesses, police arrested Taylor a short time later at the Eden Supportive Living Center about two blocks west of where the attempted purse snatching began.
Su told Judge Tom Difanis that Taylor, who is from the Decatur area, had prior convictions for manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and burglary.
Difanis set his bond at $50,000 and told him to return to court Aug. 20.
If convicted Taylor faces penalties ranging from probation to two to 10 years in prison.