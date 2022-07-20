HOMER — In a special meeting Monday night, the Homer Village Board elected its third village president in less than a year and a half when Jim White was tapped for the office.
The election was necessary following the resignation of Jeremy Richards.
Richards had been elected village president in April 2021, when he defeated two-term incumbent Ray Cunningham.
Richards was not present Monday night and said in his letter of resignation that the decision to step down was not an easy one. He said physical and mental health is more important to him and his family “than being mayor.”
Richards said it had been an honor to serve in the post.
He said he would continue to serve the village however he could, whether it be with the village fire department or volunteering at festivals or at the GAR cemetery.
Cunningham was present at the meeting and recommended White be elected village president.
White said he has served on the village board for three years. He said he has not decided if he will run for the office when a special election is held in nine months.
White, who was self-employed, is retired and has lived in Homer for “30-plus years.”
As for any action by the village board in the coming months, White said, “I want to step in and kind of do what we’ve been doing.”
“The only thing I can think of that’s (a big project) is working on upgrading our water system. It’s been in the works.”
White said replacing the system is in the planning stages and has been for a while.
“The current system is showing its age,” White said. “I think the plant was put in, in the ’30s or ’40s. The water lines, we’re not really sure” how old they are.
Richards said on Facebook that his decision to resign was not related to a board discussion last month over whether the village police squad car should continue to be washed at a car wash in Champaign when it is taken to Urbana for court appearances.
That practice had started prior to Don Happ opening the new Happ-y Daze Shine car wash in Homer.
Richards said that if he had his way, the squad car would always be run through the Homer car wash. The village board, however, left it up to Police Chief John Rouse where to wash it but encouraged him to use the Homer car wash as much as possible.
Richards said he planned to move to eliminate from the budget the annual pass for the car wash in Champaign and possibly have the village buy an annual pass to the Homer car wash.
The car wash receives tax increment financing district funding of $20,000 a year.