CHAMPAIGN — Four homes and a church in Champaign County will be included in the Illinois Solar Tour later this month.
The tour will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28. Admission is free.
Included sites will be the Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana-Champaign, 309 W. Green St., U, and homes at the following addresses:
— 409 W. Oregon St., U.
— 107 W. Mumford Drive, U.
— 3606 S. Race St., U.
— 2060B County Road 125 E, Mahomet.
The tour is sponsored by the Illinois Solar Energy Association, and is intended to display the state’s solar-energy potential. The local tour sites are among more than 125 sites included statewide.