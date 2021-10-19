URBANA - A Hoopeston man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child and trafficking in child pornography.
Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm found Dalton M.C. Burmeister’s conduct to be particularly egregious because he sent explicit text messages to “vulnerable” and “trusting” children in his care and spread sexually explicit images of the children.
Burmeister, 27, had been charged in December 2020 with sexual exploitation of a child, distribution of child pornography, and receipt of child pornography for acts that happened in September 2020. He was also charged with possession of a cell phone containing child pornography in December 2020.
He pleaded guilty to all counts in June.
Mihm sentenced Burmeister to 30 years for the sexual exploitation and 20 years for the distribution, receipt and possession of child pornography, the sentences to be served at the same time.
Upon his release, Burmeister will have to serve 15 years of supervised release.
He was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson.