DANVILLE — A Hoopeston man who admitted selling methamphetamine in Vermilion County has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Jermaine McQueen, 37, pleaded guilty earlier this month before Judge Charles Hall to methamphetamine delivery, a Class X felony with penalties of up to 30 years in prison.
McQueen admitted that on Aug. 11, 2021, he had about 20 grams of methamphetamine in a vehicle that Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents stopped following an investigation into his activity that had spanned several months. State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said McQueen was on his way to make a drug sale.
He was given credit on his sentence for 400 days already served.