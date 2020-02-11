URBANA — Nearly a week after a judge found the Carle health system was entitled to charitable property tax exemptions for 2005 to 2011, the Champaign County Board of Review faces a decision about what to do with Carle’s property tax exemption requests for tax year 2019.
In a brief hearing before the board Monday, county Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said local taxing authorities haven’t yet determined whether they will appeal the decision on the prior years’ exemptions.
He also said the board of review would likely decide on Carle’s 2019 exemption requests within a few weeks.
“I think the question for all of us here is where do we go from here,” Carle lawyer Steven Pflaum said at the Monday hearing.
Given the ruling last week by Judge Randy Rosenbaum on exemptions for Carle in previous years, now isn’t the time for the board of review to put Carle properties back on the tax rolls for 2019, Pflaum urged.
Pflaum also said he views Carle and local taxing districts to be “fellow travelers” on the long journey they’ve been on disputing tax exemptions.
“We don’t really see ourselves as adversaries,” he said.
Fred Grosser, the attorney for Urbana and Cunningham Township, urged the board of review to consider the emphasis the Illinois Supreme Court has placed on charity care.
By his calculation, Grosser said, what Carle gave in charity care for 2018 was 1.98 percent of its revenues.
Grosser also reminded the board that Rosenbaum didn’t find Carle qualified for property tax exemptions in 2004 — which was one of the disputed tax years — and that each tax year stands on its own.
“It’s your decision to decide whether they meet the qualifications for exemptions for 2019, pay 2020,” he told the board.
The board will be deciding on whether Carle continues to qualify for tax exemptions on 81 properties, plus four new exemptions Carle is seeking on two properties at the new Carle at the Fields — the administrative building and outpatient services facility — along with the Carle Orthopedic and Sports Medicine building and the Carle medical facility at 1701 Curtis Road, C.