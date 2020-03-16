CHAMPAIGN — The confirmed COVID-19 case count in Champaign County continued to stand at one Monday, but the number of local people who have been tested kept rising.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said the district received 13 test results back Monday that were all negative for coronavirus disease.
Still pending as of Monday were test results for 70 additional local people, she said.
That figure excludes the number of sentinel surveillance tests being done at Carle Foundation Hospital’s emergency room, according to Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin.
Carle is currently sending flu test results for 10 people a week who come to the emergency department with flu symptoms but test negative for flu, so those results can be further tested for COVID-19.
Carle experienced about 1,000 additional calls Monday over the usual volume for that day of the week, Mullin said. Some patients were canceling appointments, and some were doing as health providers have asked and calling ahead of their appointments if they have COVID-19 symptoms, she said.
To help further limit the spread of the virus, Carle has been canceling appointments for physicals and well baby checks and advising other patients it’s fine to reschedule medical appointments if those patients are well and healthy, Mullin said.
That’s to help keep as many healthy people away from health care settings as possible, she said.
The health district plans to keep the public up to date on the number of cases being sent for testing and the numbers of positive and negative cases on the COVID-19 page on its website at c-uphd.org, Pryde said.
The district also plans to continue to post updates on its Facebook page, she said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Monday, bringing the total to 105 cases in 15 counties.
In addition to the one case in Champaign County, other cases have been reported in Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Peoria, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Will, Winnebago and Woodford counties.