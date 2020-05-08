CHAMPAIGN — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries from a house fire in southwest Champaign on Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to a ranch home in the 2200 block of Brookhaven Drive at 6:33 a.m.
"Firefighters had heavy fire and smoke coming from the building," said Champaign fire department spokesman Randy Smith. "The majority of the fire seemed to come from the garage."
About 13 minutes after the call came in, Smith said "firefighters rescued one with life-threatening injuries."
That person was brought out the front door and taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana. Two other people who had safely escaped the house before firefighters arrived did not require treatment, he said.
Investigators remained at the house at 8 a.m. trying to figure out what started the fire, which came through the roof. A neighbor spotted it and called for help.
The house is not livable, Smith said.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.