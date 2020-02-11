CHAMPAIGN — The two Democrats hoping to take Republican Congressman Rodney Davis’ 13th District seat this fall squared off Monday at the Champaign County Democratic primary forum.
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, a professional fundraiser from Springfield who came within 3,000 votes of defeating Davis in 2018, focused on improving access to health care and repeatedly criticized Davis.
She now faces Stefanie Smith, of Urbana, in the March 17 primary.
“When I saw Rodney Davis celebrating on the White House lawn that they had passed a bill that would cause millions of people to lose their insurance, I thought to myself, ‘Either they don’t know, or they don’t care,’” Londrigan said, voicing her support for protecting the Affordable Care Act and lowering the cost of prescription drugs by leveraging the power of Medicare as the largest purchaser of prescription drugs in the nation.
Health care was one of many issues Smith took a more liberal stance on.
“I lost my mother to cancer because she couldn’t afford to go to the doctor. She had headaches for years that she just treated with aspirin over the counter,” and within six months of being diagnosed, her mother died, Smith said. “Anything less than single payer is eugenics.”
She also said she supports the Green New Deal, forgiving all student loans and removing troops from the Middle East, often giving one-word “Yes” answers.
In contrast, Londrigan typically avoided a simple answer.
— On the Green New Deal, she said, “There’s a lot of really good legislation out there that is very climate forward.”
Londrigan said she’d like to be on the new Select Committee on Climate Crisis that “looks at every policy through the prism of this climate crisis.”
She also said she’d look to restore some of the environmental regulations rolled back by the Trump administration.
— On student loan forgiveness: “If you can afford your student loans, then you should pay for your student loans,” Londrigan said. “I believe that there needs to be student loan forgiveness for people who have gone into public service. That’s what they were promised.”
She also said college affordability needs to be addressed and said she supports Pell grants, income-share agreements and trying to make community college tuition-free.
— On withdrawing troops from the Middle East: “I think to make a blanket statement about abandoning our allies would be a dangerous statement to make,” Londrigan said. “I think there has to be a thoughtful withdrawal of our troops across the world, across the Middle East, while making sure that we aren’t leaving people in a more dangerous circumstance than we found them.”
The candidates did find agreement in their support of ranked-choice voting and abolishing the electoral college.
“Yes and yes,” Smith said.
“I like the idea of ranked-choice voting,” Londrigan said, “and I think we’ve all seen what the electoral college is up to, so yes.”
The candidates were also asked whether they’d fully support their primary opponent in the general election if they became the Democratic nominee against Davis.
Smith wouldn’t commit to that.
“Why would that be your business? That’s not an appropriate question to ask somebody who they vote for. That’s private,” Smith said.
Londrigan said she would, as she actively recruits women to run for office.
“I would absolutely support my opponent,” Londrigan said.
Throughout the forum, a handful of audience members interrupted Londrigan and at one point started chanting “Medicare for all” before leaving the forum held at the Champaign city government building.
The forum was co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Champaign County, the NAACP of Champaign County, and The News-Gazette.
Democratic candidates for Champaign County Board District 6, which covers much of north and west Champaign, also took questions.
Incumbent Charles Young, a University of Illinois retiree, said he wouldn’t necessarily commit to voting with the Democratic caucus to select the Champaign County board chairman.
To be “quite honest, you got some funny-actin’ people within the party,” said Young, who said it’s important to be nonpartisan once elected.
His opponent, Busey bank manager DeShawn Williams, said he would.
The candidates for Champaign County Board District 10 — research archaeobotanist Mary King and appointed incumbent Connie Dillard-Myers — also faced off.
King spoke in favor of a solar farm near St. Joseph.
She called it an “opportunity for farmers and landowners to harvest energy instead of commodity crops.”
Dillard-Myers said she also supports the project because “that’s gonna help drive the cost of energy down, therefore helping everyone. It’s also a good environmental move.”