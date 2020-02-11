Betsy Dirksen Londrigan participated in Monday night's Champaign County Democratic primary forum along with fellow U.S. House of Representatives candidate Stefanie Smith at the City Building in downtown Champaign. Anthony Zilis/The News-GazetteBetsy Dirksen Londrigan (right) participated in Monday night's Champaign County Democratic primary forum along with fellow U.S. House of Representatives candidate Stefanie Smith at the City Building in downtown Champaign. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette