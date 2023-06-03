Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
So much for the gloomy forecast surrounding Illini men’s basketball in 2023-24. One 90-minute stretch on the last day of May changed everything, with Terrence Shannon Jr., then Coleman Hawkins announcing they were bypassing the NBA Draft and headed back to campus for one more run (and name, image and likeness deals).
How big a factor was NIL in Illini duo's decision to bypass NBA Draft?
We asked that of KATHLEEN KNIGHT, the Illini swimmer-turned-president/CEO of Chicago-based ICON Collective, which targets big-money donors and arranges contracts for UI athletes.
“I’ll start by saying that we could not be happier for Coleman and Terrence for their decisions to return to Illinois for another year. And though NIL has continued to be a prominent topic these last few weeks, we know that it is was not the only factor (in their decisions to return to Illinois).
“They now can spend the next year continuing to develop athletically, academically and professionally, which will undoubtedly benefit them in their future endeavors.
“Both of these young men have spent years putting in hard work, building their brands as extremely gifted student-athletes, leaders on and off the court and contributors in the community. The NIL opportunities that ICON has been able to offer them is a reflection of the value they have created for themselves and they should feel incredibly proud of that.
“We must also acknowledge and thank our generous donors and supporters. Their passion and unwavering support for our Illini student-athletes and programs is critical in bringing these opportunities to life.”