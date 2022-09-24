DANVILLE — Police Chief Chris Yates isn’t afraid of much, but this one has him “terrified.”
Yates will be one of the celebrities who will exhibit their dancing skills Oct. 1 at a Dancing for the Stars fundraiser to benefit the Survivor Resource Center.
“Things may terrify people that I’m comfortable with,” Yates said. “Handling an emergency call, you probably won’t get a change in my pulse rate or my blood pressure.”
But the thought of getting up on stages and dancing does not bring a smile to his face.
“I’ll embarrass myself for a good cause,” Yates said.
His counterpart at the Danville Fire Department feels the same way.
Fire Chief Don McMasters said he’d just as soon not exhibit his lack of dance skill in a public place. He hopes the audience doesn’t expect too much.
“I’m going to get on stage and do something,” McMasters said.
A disco theme will be used.
“We’re dressing the part and everything,” McMasters said. “Short of falling off that stage, you get what it is.”
McMasters’ partner will be Andrea Troxel, while Yates will dance with Merrit Spicer. Both Troxel and Spicer are with Roselawn School of Dance.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. will also participate with dance partner Heather Pierce, a dance coach in Oakwood. He said he is looking forward to participating.
Williams was in show choir in school and enjoys dancing.
Other dancers are Kris Bell with Amanda Brown and Hunter LaFave with Hannah Clingan.
Yates said he hasn’t danced since his wedding in 1992.
“Me and the fire chief are probably coming from the same class of quality dancers,” Yates said. “For my entire life I’ve either been in the military or law enforcement, and those are a more rigid atmosphere, the work environment. So this is a completely different atmosphere.”
Both Yates and McMasters said a few minutes of discomfort is worth it to benefit the Survivor Resource Center, which provides services to more than 400 clients in Vermilion, Clark and Edgar counties, including individual, family and group counseling, medical advocacy in the hospital emergency department, a 24-hour crisis hotline, legal advocacy in the court system, case management services and prevention education programs in area schools and in the community, along with professional training.
McMasters said the dance fundraiser was originally scheduled about a year and a half ago before it got scratched.
“Then they hit us up back in June and said, ‘Are you going to do it?’ I was going to back out, but it was going to be too hard to find replacements,” McMasters said.
The panel of judges include Jane McFadden, Amy Thompson, Steve Brandy, Nicole VanHyfte and the audience. Attendees are urged to bring cash in hand to vote with dollars for their favorite pair of dancers. The website atthefischer.com is where tickets can be purchased.
The dancing showcase is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 1, at Historic Fischer Theatre downtown.