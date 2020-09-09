How Lou Brock stole Villa Grove family's heart
VILLA GROVE — Jake Eversole simply called the Hall of Famer “Lou.” And Lou Brock called Jake “Little Buddy.”
It was an unlikely friendship between a baseball legend and a kid from Villa Grove.
Jake and Cardinal fans everywhere were saddened by Brock’s death Sunday at age 81.
“I know he’s in a good place,” said Jake, now a Villa Grove High senior. “He would be happy to go how he did. Everyone looked up to him as a good person.
“If you think of a star player, you would want him to be like Lou.”
From the time they first met, Jake and Brock always had a special connection.
“He would be talking to millionaires in a room and I’d walk in and he’d come over and say ‘Hi’ and talk to me,” Jake said. “He would always drop what he was doing when when he saw me.
“We both loved baseball and we loved talking to each other about it.”
Jake’s dad, Jason, chronicled the the family’s friendship with Brock in a long Facebook post.
”He was very kind-hearted and a great man, Jason said.
Jody appreciates Brock’s friendship with Jake.
”To say they had a bond was an understatement,” Jason said. “They just clicked.”
How did the outfielder get to know Jake and his family? Well, it’s a long story.
It started with an event in Champaign, where Brock was the featured speaker. The limousine driver assigned to Brock that day couldn’t stick around to take the star back home. That’s when Jody Eversole, Jake’s grandpa, stepped up.
“I said, ‘I’ll gladly give you a ride back to St. Louis,’” Jody told Brock.
They climbed into Jody’s car and made the three-plus-hour drive to Brock’s home.
For lifelong Brock admirer and Cardinal fan Jody, it was heaven.
“He was always my hero growing up,” Jody said. “And he’s my hero as a human.”
Brock and Jody became good friends, making trips together and meeting in St. Louis for games.
”We had a great relationship,” Jody said.
Here and there
Brock invited the Eversoles to Busch Stadium for a game in 2009. They were in an air-conditioned suite in steamy St. Louis. While the adults surrounded Brock, Jake watched the game from the outdoor seats at the front of the box.
Brock went outside and sat with Jake for several innings, talking baseball and life.
“We just had a good bond,” Jake said. “It kept going every time we saw each other.”
Jake knew of Brock’s legacy from his grandpa Jody and his dad Jason.
”As a little kid, I never saw him play,” Jake said. “I knew he was good player.”
Later, Jake watched tape of Brock in his heyday. What did he think?
”I loved how he played,” Jake said. “I tried to base my game off how he played. I was always stealing bases, playing in the outfield and what was mainly because of the tips he told me.”
One time, Jake was in a hitting slump during a baseball tournament. Jody got Brock on the phone for a clinic/pep talk.
”He told me ‘Think of something you like, an ice cream cone or something after the game.’” Jake said. “I remember thinking that. and I hit for the rest of the tournament. That taught me that it’s more simple than that. You don’t have to think that hard about it.
”He always had tips for me.”
Golden moments
Jake and Brock’s friendship provides memories he will carry forever.
Like the time he attended Cardinals spring training in Jupiter, Fla., as a guest of Brock. It was before the 2011 season (the Cardinals would go on to win the World Series).
When Jake arrived, Brock had a jersey waiting for him that said “Little Lou” on the back.
Jake watched the games with Brock from the dugout, played catch with Albert Pujols and his son, flicked sunflower seeds and took a turn at the KMOX microphone.
“Lou took care of me like crazy. I was pretty much part of the team,” Jake said. “It was insane.”
When Jake returned to Villa Grove Elementary for the conclusion of the school year, he shared his spring training adventures. Not everyone believed him.
Word of the disbelief got back to Brock, courtesy Jody.
“Lou asked me ‘How much school does he have left?’” Jody said.
There were three more days of classes. Plenty of time for Brock to come up from St. Louis and confirm what Jake had told his classmates. Sure enough, Brock made the trip.
Suddenly, everyone in Villa Grove believed Jake.
“All my teachers, everyone was there, ready for him to sign autographs,” Jake said. “Villa Grove is a small town. Everyone knew he was there. He would always sign everything he could.”
It was the way Brock treated fans that impressed Jake the most.
”He would always show love to his fans,” Jake said. “I remember him saying, ‘Not everyone gets to meet a Hall of Fame baseball player.’”
Time and time again, the Eversoles witnessed Brock’s kindness toward fans. Like the casual lunch at TGI Friday’s in Effingham that turned into a two-hour autograph session.
“He was asking little kids questions, ‘What position do you play?’ He made it all about them,” Jody said.
Jason remembers being at another game with Brock. Rather than get an escort to their seats, Brock wanted to walk through the crowd. It took him more than an hour to move 50 feet because of all of the handshakes and autographs.
“He said, ‘I want to make this a great experience for them because I’m an ambassador for the game and I hope that somebody will do that for the next generation,’” Jason said. “It was genuine time he gave to them.”
Breaking the rules
In 2014, Brock’s wife Jackie threw a surprise party for Lou’s 75th birthday. The event was held at the St. Louis Country Club. Jody was invited, as was Jake.
Brock stopped by Jody’s table and asked “Where’s my little buddy?”
Jake didn’t have a collared shirt to wear and wasn’t allowed in the room. Jody pleaded his case, even dropping Brock’s name a time or two. Didn’t help.
So, Jake went swimming at his hotel, along with friend Jarrett Burnett.
“Lou said, ‘Go get him,’” Jody said.
Jody brought Jake back to the club. Brock put his arm around Jake and walked by the concierge, who earlier wouldn’t let him in.
“I was looking at the concierge and I said ‘What?’” Jody said. “He said, ‘That’s Lou Brock.’ I said, ‘I told you it was Lou Brock.’ He said, ‘Yeah, but I didn’t believe you.’”
After the party, the Eversoles were invited back to Brock’s home, which includes a room full of baseball memorabilia.
Brock told Jake and Jarrett baseball stories for hours.
“It’s priceless,” Jody said.
Then one time ...
At another Cardinal game, Jake and his family had seats from Brock that were close to the field. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina saw Jake on the way into the dugout and tossed him a ball. Unfortunately, an older fan snatched the ball that was supposed to go to Jake.
Brock arrived an inning or two later. The fan who took the original Molina ball asked Brock to sign it. Jody intervened and explained to Brock what had happened.
“Lou gives him the ball and says, ‘I don’t sign things for adults who take things away from kids,’ and pitched the ball back to him,” Jody said.
Later while in the on-deck circle, Molina came and asked Jake, “Where’s the ball?” Jake told him what happened with the adult fan.
Molina went to the umpire, asked for a ball and brought it back to Jake.
Always supportive
Jake doesn’t play baseball these days. Instead, he concentrates on basketball. He was the leading scorer for the Blue Devils last season.
“Basketball is definitely my sport now. Baseball was more my sport when I was younger,” Jake said.
What did Brock think when Jake gave up baseball?
“He told me, ‘Your one true passion, it’s basketball, you can’t change it. You have to go hard at it.’ He motivated me to do that,” Jake said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.