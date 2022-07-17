'How many families, friends, communities or legislators have to be impacted by gun violence that will create a tipping point for change?'
Picking up where we left off last Sunday, we asked gun violence survivors, those who’ve lost loved ones in mass shootings and others who’ve made it their mission to end the epidemic: What’s your message to lawmakers or fellow Americans who don’t believe gun law reform is the answer?
VTV Family Outreach Foundation President JOE SAMAHA, whose daughter Reema was among 32 to lose their lives during the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech
“Is the impact of gun violence coming to a town near you? It’s a question I ask others after every mass shooting. How many families, friends, communities or legislators have to be impacted by gun violence that will create a tipping point for change? There are more questions than solutions while jogging on the gun violence prevention treadmill.
“The most recent bipartisan legislation signed by President (Joe) Biden was a Band-Aid. The Dems and gun violence prevention supporters called it a victory. The NRA did not give up anything that it wasn’t already willing to give up. A silent victory for them, as usual.
“Next time there is a mass shooting, such as in Highland Park, the NRA and its legislative supporters in Congress won’t be coming back to the table any time soon. To the NRA, after all, it has not been emotional. It has been all about the money.
“So, what are the long-term solutions to school and community safety besides the focus on AR-15s and multiple round magazines? What can we practically and actionably be promoting, now, that can be implemented, while multiple organizations and their supporters work legislatively on gun violence prevention?
"We can begin prevention by planting the seed to change in the safety culture of our schools.
“We can create safer schools by investing in school infrastructure — design with integrated hardware and technology. More, not less, school resource officers that are specialized and better trained to work with students and school leadership and teachers.
”Promoting Positive Practices is a new set of practices based on science and best practices from education and law enforcement for SROs, school security officers, teachers, school psychologists, social workers, school counselors, administrators and teachers.
“Form care or threat assessment teams in K-12 as best practice, as has been applied in many colleges and universities. The idea is to create a safety net of caring for a child in the yellow zone before reaching the red zone. Our focus needs to be placed not only on the hardware but on the heartware, as well. The seed of culture change that we plant also needs to be nurtured for it to bloom.
“The solution is not easy nor inexpensive. As with the NRA, it is all about the money. But we either pay now for change or we pay later in lives, physical injuries, PTSD, as well as communities struggling to recover for a lifetime.
”We need to invest more in our schools and communities, as well as the long-term care of victim survivors as the gun violence rampage continues.”
ORESA NAPPER-WILLIAMS, who founded the nonprofit Not Another Child after 21-year-old son Andrell was caught in the crossfire of two others shooting at each other on a street in Brooklyn, N.Y.
“We are making strides with gun reform, yet it is nowhere near the efforts that need to be made.
“People would think that I have a problem with guns because my son, Andrell Daron Napper, was a victim of gun violence, but that is not the case.
“I believe that we as a culture have not been taught the power of gun ownership and the right to protect ourselves. Guns — and owning one — is a taboo in our culture being that they have shattered many lives in our communities.
“Four young men were convicted and serve, or have served, time for the one bullet that killed my son. I am still wondering: Where did they get the guns from?
“The individuals that serve time for my son’s death are not the only ones responsible.
“The accessibility of guns is the real issue. Most guns that end up in inner-city communities that are used in the slaughter of our children are not legally purchased by the user. While The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act makes gun trafficking and straw purchases a federal crime, it does not penalize gun purchasers for where their guns end up or for the hideous crimes that they are used for.
“Although extensive background checks are conducted prior to gun sales, you cannot identify the integrity of one on paper. That is why I believe the Andrell’s Accountabiity Act, which makes gun purchasers accountable for where their weapons end up and the crimes they are used for, should be of interest to lawmakers and gun owners.
“It does not penalize gun purchasers who do the right thing but makes those who are irresponsible with the privilege of gun ownership responsible and forces their hand to then do the right thing.”
ARIK HOUSLEY, whose 18-year-old daughter — the inspiration for the Alaina’s Voice Foundation — was the youngest of 12 victims killed in 2018 at a country-western bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
“As a society, we find ourselves wondering why people are acting in certain ways. Why they are hurting others. We find ourselves bewildered at how it took two decades to pass legislation to create change.
“It is not just gun control that will reduce mass shootings. It is not just mental health services and support. It is not just background checks or red flags or age limits.
“It is all of those things that together will help reduce the number of mass shootings.
“To the leaders of our country: It is time for change. If your daughter, son or loved one was affected by gun violence, would it be more of a priority for change?
“It is always someone’s child.”
SCARLETT LEWIS, who founded the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement after her 6-year-old son and 25 others were killed in a 2012 mass shooting at Connecticut’s Sandy Hook Elementary
“My message is the same as it’s been from Day 1: We absolutely must stop thinking ‘someone else can fix this’ and start taking responsibility, individually, for what’s going on in our world.
“Gun violence might not have impacted you but you know someone with a substance abuse problem or a mental illness. We must stop thinking laws are a magic pill and going to fix everything. They’re not — and Chicago proves that.
“We must take a portion of our resources, time, energy and money and begin to address the root cause. That is the pain and suffering and lack of coping mechanisms, social emotional competence or adequate care.
“Hurt people hurt people. Those who are well-adjusted do not hurt themselves or others.
“My son left a message on our kitchen chalkboard shortly before he died that I found afterwards — ‘Norturing Helinn Love.’ He spelled ‘Nurturing Healing Love’ phonetically as he was just learning to write in first grade. I understood that if the shooter had been able to give, and receive, ‘nurturing healing love,’ the tragedy would never have happened.
“I’ve been spreading this message every day since. It’s a simple solution, but simple isn’t always easy.
“Jesse also saved nine of his classmates before losing his life.
“We can use Jesse’s tremendous example of courage — if Jesse could stand up to a shooter storming into his first-grade classroom and bravely act to save nine of his classmates, then each one of us can stand up and do something each day to keep our kids safe.
“It is our responsibility, after all.”
Former Chicago Cubs minor leaguer CHRIS SINGLETON, who mom, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was one of nine killed during a Bible study in 2015 at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C.
“When you have something that is marketed and made as ‘bipartisan,’ I feel like there should be a level of gratitude from everyone, (celebrating) that we indeed can put our differences aside
and come together to make change for good.
“I wish everything was bipartisan, because we need what’s best for everyone.
“When you see people in church and kids killed by guns, it shouldn’t make you want to get more guns to ‘keep your family safe.’
“You’ll never be around them 24/7, so a proposal to keep our kids safe at school, help with the mental health in our country and strive to put an end to gun violence shouldn’t be controversial.”
ZENETA EVERHART, whose son, Zaire Goodman, survived a May mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket, despite a bullet piercing his neck while he was collecting shopping carts in the parking lot
“My message to those lawmakers who think it’s more important to own guns than it is to protect the lives of Americans is the same as what I said in my statement to Congress.
“Leave the Capitol, get on a plane and go to the homes of the heartbroken loved ones who are directly impacted by gun violence. Hug them, feel their trembling bodies as they lay their loved ones to rest. Be a human.
“And for the families of survivors like mine, I want them to also go visit them. See, touch and feel their wounds. I believe this country needs an Emmitt Till moment.
“The offer still stands: Any lawmaker who does not believe we need stricter gun laws in this country, you are invited to come to my home and help me to care for Zaire’s wounds. It’s been nearly two months since the shooting and my son’s wounds are healing but are not pretty.
“I want them to stay a night and sit up with me at 3 a.m. because I woke out of my sleep crying because the thought of my son being shot by a terrorist continuously runs through my brain.”
ANDY PARKER, father of Alison, a local news reporter in Virginia, who in 2015 was shot and killed during a live TV broadcast along with her cameraman
“The first thing I would say is to respond to someone in Highland Park that said, paraphrasing, ‘This doesn’t happen here.’
“Yes, it does. It can happen anywhere to anyone. At a church, synagogue, a mall, a concert or a reporter just doing her job for a fluff piece. No one is safe these days. And the people affected by gun violence increase exponentially.
“At this point, I think everyone in this country knows someone who’s been touched by it. We’re in a pandemic that long preceded COVID. We won’t change the minds of the hardcore gun worshippers who spout the ‘good guy with a gun’ BS. As long as the Second Amendment exists with no reasonable exceptions, we’re not going to solve this scourge.
“But with common sense, we can save lives. The latest gun bill was a start, but it’s woefully inadequate.
“Assault weapons must be banned, along with high-capacity magazines. And parents must be held accountable for the actions of the children.
“But most of all, people have to vote out the Republicans who are slaves to the gun lobby and their crazy constituents. Our safety and democracy is on the line. If people don’t act, they could be the next victims.”
MARY ALLEN, who was working as an editorial assistant in the University of Iowa’s Physics and Astronomy department on Nov. 1, 1991, when a 28-year-old former graduate student entered the building and killed four colleagues and an administrator before committing suicide
“I was on the scene during the second school shooting in the country. The first was Charles Whitman shooting from a clock tower in Austin, Texas.
“Needless to say, things have gotten exponentially worse since 1991, when the shooting in the University of Iowa Physics Department took place, where five people died and which I was around for, but it was clear to me even then that the devastation involved in one of those events goes far beyond the loss of life for those unlucky enough to be in the path of a bullet.
“It’s the untold suffering of the people who loved the victims, the trauma of the people in the vicinity of the shooting, the loss of a basic sense of safety for us all, the lack of confidence in our lawmakers and their will to protect us.
“It’s time to make high-powered rifles — weapons of war — illegal for ordinary citizens. “It’s time to stop screwing around and stop this madness.”
Mahomet-Seymour Hall of Famer and Noblesville (Ind.) West Middle School seventh-grade science teacher JASON SEAMAN, who in 2018 wrestled a 13-year-old student gunman to the ground, taking three bullets in the process and, authorities say, saving countless lives
“It is time to put people first — the people of their district, their state and their communities.
“If they put forth an honest and truthful effort to make changes, they will get re-elected. If they follow the voices and the beliefs of the people they are supposedly representing, they can’t go wrong.
“Everyone is tired of losing loved ones and seeing lives taken too soon.”
Crime writer PHILLIP DAVIS, whowas in the Capital Gazette’s Annapolis, Md., newsroom in 2018 when a gunman shot and killed five employees and injured two others
“What needs to happen is that we must look at mass shootings as a solvable problem.
“I share the same frustration many others have, which is it that it feels like a long-standing national issue that is centered around death should have a more robust national response by now.
“We live in an age where empirical data analysis is widely available to anyone and everyone with an internet connection. We need to act like it and start implementing policies based on what that empirical data suggests.
“I genuinely do not know what to tell lawmakers about gun violence in this country that wouldn’t have already been communicated by children being shot to death in their classrooms. I was 10 when the shooting at Columbine High School happened and I’d challenge anyone to articulate why children are safer in public schools now compared to then.
“Rather, I’d challenge them to actually put themselves in the shoes of a grieving parent instead of just referencing it in a speech to give your condolences. Sit there in silence and truly imagine how helpless and hopeless you’d feel if your son or daughter was killed while they were away at school or in college.
“Think about what your life would be like without them. How they’d never grow up to become the person they wanted to be. How fragile you’d feel emotionally after losing a pillar in your life. How desperate you’d feel to change something, anything, if only to give their senseless killing purpose.
“Don’t do it with anyone else in the room so you can understand the isolation others feel when they lose a loved one. Sit there and really contemplate what it would feel like to have someone taken away from you through no fault of their own and in a way where there was nothing you could do to stop it.
“Then think about what that person would want to do in response. Maybe then we can get to the point where legislators will stop picking at the crust of this issue.
“Because what we need right now are people that understand our desperation, one that’s unfortunately growing as more people are shot and killed every day.
“I don’t think I’ll ever reach the point where I truly feel safe going to public events like concerts or fireworks shows. Honestly, the trauma my brain has been forced to process probably won’t ever allow me to feel that way regardless of whether we start implementing larger solutions to this issue.
“But we need to act like the goal is zero. Zero shootings. Not ‘some’ or ‘a few.’
“Act as if everyone’s lives depend on it. Including yours.”
RYAN PETTY, the father of 14-year-old victim Alaina who was credited for helping Florida pass the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in the weeks following the 2018 mass shooting
“We do not need additional gun laws to stop mass casualty attacks; we must heed the warning signs, and law enforcement must take action.
“According to research from the U.S. Secret Service, in over 80 percent of attacks they studied, the attacker had not only shown warning signs, but communicated their intentions prior to the attack.
“What we continue to see is a reluctance by law enforcement, including and especially prosecutors, to act on these communicated threats and warning signs.
“Prevention through early intervention will stop these attacks.”