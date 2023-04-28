4-28 B1

Four score and 117 years ago, when Abe Lincoln was just a gangly teen, a group of early settlers met in a log cabin in the future Vermilion County to establish what would become the area’s first house of worship — Indianola United Methodist Church.

It was 1826, eight years after Illinois became the 21st state of the union. Before the turn of the next century, nearly 100 more churches would sprout up — from Middletown (as Mahomet was first known) to Monticello, and everywhere in between.

As one of those pre-1900 mainstays — Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church — prepares to celebrate its 160th anniversary, we figured now would be a good time to assemble the first known collection of birthdates for every area house of worship (plus a few fun facts).

If you don’t see yours on this list of 242 — or have a favorite memory or photo you’d like to share — email jdalessio@news-gazette.com. We’ll keep adding to it in the weeks ahead. 

Catlin United Methodist Church

A collection of photos from yesteryear is on display at Catlin United Methodist.

1828

Making headlines in 1828L Andrew Jackson wins the presidency, the Democratic Party is established and Vermilion County’s first justice of the peace — Asa Elliott — holds services at Butler’s Point, which Catlin United Methodist Church traces its roots back to.

Danville First Presbyterian

1829

— Though it shares a birth year with city neighbor First Baptist Church, pastor Ann Schwartz proudly points out that First Presbyterian was Danville’s very first religious organization. That’s her pictured above last Sunday in front of her favorite stained glass windows. This weekend will be a bittersweet one — her last Sunday leading worship before moving to Bloomington to pastor.

LeRoy United Methodist Church

The entire congregation of the area's fifth-oldest church — LeRoy United Methodist — gathers for a team picture.

1831

— LeRoy United Methodist Church

1833

Camargo UMC

The popular Lenny Summar is the pastor at Douglas County’s oldest church — Camargo United Methodist (est. 1833).

— Camargo United Methodist

1834

— Farmer City United Methodist Church

1836

— First United Methodist Church of Urbana

— First United Presbyterian Church of LeRoy

1839

— First Baptist Church of Mahomet

— Homer United Methodist Church

1842

— First Presbyterian Church of Monticello. Where the Piatt County church goes, so goes its 1,000-pound bell, which has moved twice since October 1842, when 10 charter members held the first organized services — at the courthouse in Monticello.

1843

— Monticello United Methodist Church

1844

Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church

Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, as it looked in the early days.

— Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, Champaign

1845

— Tuscola United Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church of Georgetown
The stained glass is a sight to behold at First United Methodist Church of Georgetown.

1846

— First United Methodist Church of Georgetown

1850

— First Presbyterian Church of Champaign

— Bowman Avenue United Methodist Church, Danville

1852

— Muncie Baptist Church

— St. Mary Catholic Church, Champaign

— Shiloh United Methodist Church, Mahomet

1853: Goose Pond Church

1853

— Community United Church of Christ. As best as Pastor Leah Robberts-Mosser can tell, the image above — of the sort-of-spooky-looking Goose Pond Church — is the only photo that exists of the predecessor to her Community United Church of Christ. Legend has it that during the traveling attorney phase of his life, none other than Abraham Lincoln often spoke at Goose Pond, which got its name from the gassy creatures who were a nuisance in those days, too. In 1855, the church sat on the land that’s now home to the Champaign Police Department.

1854

— Arcola Presbyterian Church

Mahomet United Methodist Church

A view of Mahomet United Methodist’s home since 2000.

1855

— Cisco United Methodist Church

— St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign

— Mahomet United Methodist Church

1856

— Champaign First United Methodist Church

— First Presbyterian Church of Urbana

Loda United Methodist

Tim Delaney smiles for the camera this week at Loda United Methodist, where he serves as pastor.

1857

— First United Methodist Church of Paxton

— Loda United Methodist Church

1858

— Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, Champaign

— First Christian Church of Arcola

— Bement United Methodist Church

1859

— Arcola United Methodist Church

— Rantoul United Methodist Church

— St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tolono. When lightning struck the belfry in 1929, destroying both the 70-year-old church and the rectory, St. Pat's was forced to rebuild. And rebuild it did but not without an assist from the local Methodists, who offered their church for use until a temporary replacement — a former grocery store on Daggy Street — was ready. On May 27, 1937, the new St. Pat’s was dedicated, complete with a soundproof “cry room.”

1860

— Oakwood United Methodist Church

— St. Mary Catholic Church, Paxton

Bethel 2

From Bethel AME Church’s Louanna A. Riley Women’s Missionary Society: Front row, from left, Sisters Nafisha Freeman, Benita Rollins-Gay, Pat Roberts, Mary Haywood-Benson, Shirley Marshall, Jackie McCall and Maria Shaw. Back row, from left, Sister Ronnie Turner-Winston and the Rev. Terrance L. Thomas. Not pictured: Sister Debrae Lomax.

1863

— Champaign Bethel AME

— First Baptist Church of Hoopeston

— First Lutheran Church of Paxton

— Hindsboro Christian Church

— Trinity Lutheran Church, Danville

1864

First Baptist Church of Savoy

First Baptist Church of Savoy

— First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy

Rantoul First United Methodist Church

Rantoul First United Methodist Church back in the day.

— Rantoul First United Methodist Church

1865

— Fairmount United Methodist Church

— First Church of Christ, Catlin

— Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Farmer City

1866

— Gifford United Methodist Church

Salem Baptist
The window behind the Rev. Claude Shelby was dedicated to Salem Baptist’s 40-year pastor upon his retirement last year. (Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette).
Centerville United Methodist Church

All of Centerville United Methodist turned out for a group photo on the church’s 150th anniversary.

1867

Paxton First Presbyterian

— Sharing a birth year with the University of Illinois: First Baptist Church of Rantoul, Champaign’s Salem Baptist Church, Westminster Presbyterian Church (of both Champaign and Paxton) and Centerville United Methodist, built in a teensy Piatt County town with eight blocks, nine streets and a commitment from a generous family to never charge rent, so long as there’s a church on the property.

Mansfield United Methodist

Mansfield United Methodist

1868

— Bondville United Methodist Church

— Ludlow United Methodist Church

— Mansfield United Church

— St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ivesdale

— St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Champaign

1869

— Melvin United Methodist Church

— Savoy United Methodist Church

1870

— Fisher United Methodist Church

— Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broadlands

— St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley

— St. Joseph Catholic Church, Loda

1871

— Fairview United Methodist Church, Georgetown

— Hoopeston United Methodist Church

1872

— American Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibson City

— Gibson City United Methodist Church

— Prairie Green Church of Christ, Hoopeston

— Ridge Farm Friends Meeting

— St. Peter Free Lutheran Church, Melvin

1873

— First Baptist Church of Hoopeston

1874

— Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville

MMM St. Paul Lutheran

St. Paul Lutheran of Sadorus

1875

— Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Gibson City

— St. Mary Catholic Church, Pesotum

— A recurring theme among many of the area’s churches: the need to start anew after being knocked down. For St. Paul Lutheran of Sadorus, that came in the form of a 1945 fire that burned the church’s 70-year home to the ground. Five years later, the congregation’s current building was dedicated.

1876

— St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Hume

1877

— St. Anthony Catholic Church, Hoopeston

— St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sibley

1878

— Paxton Evangelical Covenant Church

— St. Boniface Catholic Church, Seymour

1880

— Peace Lutheran Church, Thomasboro

1888

— LeRoy Christian Church

— St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul

— St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello

1889

— East Bend Church, Fisher

— Lodge Church of God

— Mattis Avenue Free Methodist Church, Champaign

— Villa Grove United Methodist Church

— Walnut Grove Christian Church, Arcola

1891

— St. Michael Catholic Church, Bement

1892

— Bethany Park Christian Church, Rantoul

1893

— Arthur United Methodist Church

— St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, Thomasboro

1894

— Rossville Church of Christ

1895

— Fisher Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman

Danville Immanuel Lutheran

The original Danville Immanuel Lutheran, as it looked in 1896.

1896

— Immanuel Lutheran Church, Danville

1897

— Immanuel Lutheran Church, Tuscola

1898

— St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Penfield

— Tolono United Methodist Church

1899

— Second Church of Christ, Danville

— St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Bellflower

1900

— Fithian United Methodist Church

1901

— Champaign Church of the Brethren

— St. Luke C.M.E. Church, Champaign

— St. Patrick Catholic Church, Urbana

— Trinity United Church of Christ, Westville

1903

— Hoopeston Church of God

— St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Westville

Vermilion Heights Christian Church

The church once known as First Church of Christ of Vermilion Heights, then Fourth Church of Christ of Danville, has gone by Vermilion Heights Christian since 1958.

1904

— Vermilion Heights Christian Church

Sinai Temple
Sinai Temple's sanctuary got a makeover in 2022, its first since the building was constructed in 1975. (Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette).

— Sinai Temple, Champaign

1906

— First Christian Church of Villa Grove

— McKinley Memorial Presbyterian Church, Champaign

— Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Villa Grove

— St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford

Hope Unlimited Church

Hope Unlimited Church

1907

— Faith Baptist Church, Danville

— Just last Sunday, Danville’s former First Assembly of God Church (est. 1907) held its first service under its inspiring new name — Hope Unlimited Church.

1909

— Chapel of Saint John the Divine, Champaign

— Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, Urbana

— Weldon United Methodist Church

1911

— Grace Lutheran Church, Champaign

1912

— Carter Metropolitan CME Church, Danville

— Holy Cross Catholic Church, Champaign

— Pesotum United Methodist Church

— University Baptist Church, Champaign

1913

— St. Paul Catholic Church, Danville

1915

— Community Church of God, Danville

1916

— Chrisman Church of Nazarene

— Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Champaign

— Webber Street Christian Church, Urbana

St. John's Catholic Newman Center

St. John’s Catholic Newman Center

1917

— Where Firehaus bar once stood is where the Rev. John O’Brien set up the formal campus ministry that would become St. John’s Catholic Newman Center.

1919

— Saint James Methodist Episcopal Church, Danville

1921

— Wesley United Methodist Church, Urbana

Champaign First Church of the Nazarene

Champaign First Church of the Nazarene

1923

— A happy 100th anniversary to Champaign First Church of the Nazarene, which has a celebration of its own in store for July 29-30, and Illini Hillel.

1924

— Rantoul Church of the Nazarene

1925

— Pilgrim Missionary Baptist, Champaign

— Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Tuscola

1928

— Philo Road Church of Christ, Urbana

1929

— Trinity Lutheran Church, Cissna Park

1932

— Our Savior Lutheran Church, Milford

1933

— Twin City Bible Church, Urbana

1937

— Arcola First Church of the Nazarene

1940

— Arthur Mennonite Church

1941

— Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Hoopeston

1942

— St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, Georgetown

1943

— St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Urbana

PaxNaz logo

— Here’s one we imagine the founders of the original Paxton Church of the Nazarene never saw coming: In 2019, the church relaunched as PaxNaz.

1944

— Monticello Church of Nazarene

1946

— Church of The Living God, Champaign

— St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Homer

— University Lutheran Church, Champaign

1948

— Stratford Park Bible Chapel, Champaign

1950

— Gibson City Bible Church

— Gibson City First Baptist Church

— Temple Baptist Church of Champaign

1951

— Hessel Park Christian Reformed Church, Champaign

1952

— Cedar Grove Nazarene, Danville

1953

— Bethel Baptist Church, Georgetown

— First Christian Church, Champaign

— Trinity Lutheran Church, Urbana

1954

— Bible Baptist Church of Rantoul

— Curtis Road Church, Champaign

— Grace Church of Mahomet

1955

— Dewey Community Church

1956

— Westville First Church of Christ

— First Baptist Church of Tolono

— First Baptist Church of LeRoy

1957

— Georgetown First Church of Christ

— Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana Champaign

1959

— Faith United Methodist Church, Champaign

— Rantoul Church of Christ

1960

— Calvary Baptist Church, Urbana

Monticello Calvary Baptist

Monticello's Calvary Baptist Church

— Monticello Calvary Baptist. The church's story is one of both triumph and tragedy. As Robert Anderson writes of the church’s official history: On Oct. 24, 2001, 41 years after it was spun off of Bement Baptist, “God sent two tornados that met right at the church and destroyed the original sanctuary and the hackberry tree. It carried the roof, that was exceptionally well-built, away, dodging over and under power lines to the east and set it down on a nearby apartment building.” Then came the inspiring part of the church’s story: Youngsters from Alabama volunteered to come help clean up the mess. Bricklayers came from North Carolina to help the church rebuild. A church in Connecticut donated $25,000 from their building fund. And three years later, the new Calvary Baptist was dedicated.

1962

— Bethel Baptist Church, Danville

— Good Shepherd Lutheran, Champaign

1963

— Bible Baptist Church, Champaign

— Gibson City Pentecostal Church

1964

— Champaign-Urbana First Mennonite

1965

— Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph

— St. Christopher Episcopal Church, Rantoul

— St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign

— St. Thomas Catholic Church, Philo

1966

— Stone Creek Church, Urbana

— Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church, Champaign

— Gibson City Church of Christ

1970

— United Church of Atwood

1971

— Christ Lutheran Church, Monticello

1972

— Lutheran Church of Mahomet

— Upper Room Bible Church, Paxton

Windsor Road Christian Church

Windsor Road Christian Church

1973

— Turning the big 5-0 this year: Champaign’s Windsor Road Christian Church.

1975

— Mahomet Christian Church

— Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Mahomet

— River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher

Countryside UMC

Countryside UMC

1976

— Faith Baptist Church of Champaign

— New Covenant Fellowship, Champaign

— Countryside United Methodist, Urbana. What do you get when you add Philo United Methodist and Sidney United Methodist? Countryside UMC — launched 47 years ago just about halfway between the two Champaign County villages.

1977

— Canaan Baptist Church, Urbana

The Vineyard

The Vineyard Church of Central Illinois, Urbana: Before moving onto its current campus, this was its no-frills home at 801 S. Lincoln Ave., U.

1978

— The Vineyard Church of Central Illinois, Urbana

— Holy Family Catholic Church, Danville

— Maranatha Baptist Church, Rantoul

1979

— Church of the Apostolic Authority, Champaign

1980

New Free Will Baptist Church
Pastor Hub Burnett now presides over New Free Will Baptist Church, founded by his stepfather, Bishop King James Underwood.

— Central Illinois Mosque & Islamic Center, Urbana

— New Free Will Baptist Church, Champaign

— Meadowbrook Community Church, Champaign

1981

— Disciples of Christ Community Church, Champaign

— Living Word Family Church, St. Joseph

— Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Mahomet

1982

— Eagle Mountain Assembly of God, Tuscola

1984

— Christian Life Church, Rantoul

1985

— The Solid Rock of Rantoul

1986

— New Life Church of Faith, Danville

1990

— Friendship Lutheran Church of Joy, Champaign

1992

— Community Evangelical Free Church of Mahomet

— Lake of the Woods Church, Mahomet

— Trinity Community Fellowship, Farmer City

1993

— Crossroad of Life Community Church, Rantoul

1995

— Center of Hope Church, Champaign

— New Horizon Church, Champaign

1996

— Grace Baptist Church, Paxton

1997

— St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church, Urbana

2000

— New Life Church of Faith, Urbana

2003

— Illini Chabad, Champaign

— Unity Baptist Church, Champaign

2005

— Danville First United Methodist Church

2006

— CrossRoads Christian Church, Danville

2007

— Midwest Believers Church, Champaign

2010

— Faith Lutheran Church, Monticello

— Church of the Cross, Mahomet

2011

— All Souls Presbyterian Church, Urbana

Copper Creek Church

Copper Creek Church

2012

— Copper Creek Church, Champaign

— New Beginnings Lutheran Church, Mahomet

2013

— Life Community Church, Mahomet

— 21st Century Christian Worship Center, Danville

— Rest-Oration Church, Champaign

2014

— Homer New Life Church of Faith

2015

— The Vineyard Church of Central Illinois, Sullivan

2016

— Quest United Methodist Church, Urbana

2017

— CU Church

2018

— The Hope: A Community Church of the Nazarene, Mahomet