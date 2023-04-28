From Bethel AME Church’s Louanna A. Riley Women’s Missionary Society: Front row, from left, Sisters Nafisha Freeman, Benita Rollins-Gay, Pat Roberts, Mary Haywood-Benson, Shirley Marshall, Jackie McCall and Maria Shaw. Back row, from left, Sister Ronnie Turner-Winston and the Rev. Terrance L. Thomas. Not pictured: Sister Debrae Lomax.
Four score and 117 years ago, when Abe Lincoln was just a gangly teen, a group of early settlers met in a log cabin in the future Vermilion County to establish what would become the area’s first house of worship — Indianola United Methodist Church.
It was 1826, eight years after Illinois became the 21st state of the union. Before the turn of the next century, nearly 100 more churches would sprout up — from Middletown (as Mahomet was first known) to Monticello, and everywhere in between.
As one of those pre-1900 mainstays — Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church — prepares to celebrate its 160th anniversary, we figured now would be a good time to assemble the first known collection of birthdates for every area house of worship (plus a few fun facts).
1828
Making headlines in 1828L Andrew Jackson wins the presidency, the Democratic Party is established and Vermilion County’s first justice of the peace — Asa Elliott — holds services at Butler’s Point, which Catlin United Methodist Church traces its roots back to.
1829
— Though it shares a birth year with city neighbor First Baptist Church, pastor Ann Schwartz proudly points out that First Presbyterian was Danville’s very first religious organization. That’s her pictured above last Sunday in front of her favorite stained glass windows. This weekend will be a bittersweet one — her last Sunday leading worship before moving to Bloomington to pastor.
1831
— LeRoy United Methodist Church
1833
— Camargo United Methodist
1834
— Farmer City United Methodist Church
1836
— First United Methodist Church of Urbana
— First United Presbyterian Church of LeRoy
1839
— First Baptist Church of Mahomet
— Homer United Methodist Church
1842
— First Presbyterian Church of Monticello. Where the Piatt County church goes, so goes its 1,000-pound bell, which has moved twice since October 1842, when 10 charter members held the first organized services — at the courthouse in Monticello.
1843
— Monticello United Methodist Church
1844
— Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, Champaign
1845
— Tuscola United Methodist Church
1846
— First United Methodist Church of Georgetown
1850
— First Presbyterian Church of Champaign
— Bowman Avenue United Methodist Church, Danville
1852
— Muncie Baptist Church
— St. Mary Catholic Church, Champaign
— Shiloh United Methodist Church, Mahomet
1853
— Community United Church of Christ. As best as Pastor Leah Robberts-Mosser can tell, the image above — of the sort-of-spooky-looking Goose Pond Church — is the only photo that exists of the predecessor to her Community United Church of Christ. Legend has it that during the traveling attorney phase of his life, none other than Abraham Lincoln often spoke at Goose Pond, which got its name from the gassy creatures who were a nuisance in those days, too. In 1855, the church sat on the land that’s now home to the Champaign Police Department.
1854
— Arcola Presbyterian Church
1855
— Cisco United Methodist Church
— St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign
— Mahomet United Methodist Church
1856
— Champaign First United Methodist Church
— First Presbyterian Church of Urbana
1857
— First United Methodist Church of Paxton
— Loda United Methodist Church
1858
— Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, Champaign
— First Christian Church of Arcola
— Bement United Methodist Church
1859
— Arcola United Methodist Church
— Rantoul United Methodist Church
— St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tolono. When lightning struck the belfry in 1929, destroying both the 70-year-old church and the rectory, St. Pat's was forced to rebuild. And rebuild it did but not without an assist from the local Methodists, who offered their church for use until a temporary replacement — a former grocery store on Daggy Street — was ready. On May 27, 1937, the new St. Pat’s was dedicated, complete with a soundproof “cry room.”
1860
— Oakwood United Methodist Church
— St. Mary Catholic Church, Paxton
1863
— Champaign Bethel AME
— First Baptist Church of Hoopeston
— First Lutheran Church of Paxton
— Hindsboro Christian Church
— Trinity Lutheran Church, Danville
1864
— First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy
— Rantoul First United Methodist Church
1865
— Fairmount United Methodist Church
— First Church of Christ, Catlin
— Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Farmer City
1866
— Gifford United Methodist Church
1867
— Sharing a birth year with the University of Illinois: First Baptist Church of Rantoul, Champaign’s Salem Baptist Church, Westminster Presbyterian Church (of both Champaign and Paxton) and Centerville United Methodist, built in a teensy Piatt County town with eight blocks, nine streets and a commitment from a generous family to never charge rent, so long as there’s a church on the property.
1868
— Bondville United Methodist Church
— Ludlow United Methodist Church
— Mansfield United Church
— St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ivesdale
— St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Champaign
1869
— Melvin United Methodist Church
— Savoy United Methodist Church
1870
— Fisher United Methodist Church
— Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broadlands
— St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley
— St. Joseph Catholic Church, Loda
1871
— Fairview United Methodist Church, Georgetown
— Hoopeston United Methodist Church
1872
— American Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibson City
— Gibson City United Methodist Church
— Prairie Green Church of Christ, Hoopeston
— Ridge Farm Friends Meeting
— St. Peter Free Lutheran Church, Melvin
1873
— First Baptist Church of Hoopeston
1874
— Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville
1875
— Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Gibson City
— St. Mary Catholic Church, Pesotum
— A recurring theme among many of the area’s churches: the need to start anew after being knocked down. For St. Paul Lutheran of Sadorus, that came in the form of a 1945 fire that burned the church’s 70-year home to the ground. Five years later, the congregation’s current building was dedicated.
1876
— St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Hume
1877
— St. Anthony Catholic Church, Hoopeston
— St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sibley
1878
— Paxton Evangelical Covenant Church
— St. Boniface Catholic Church, Seymour
1880
— Peace Lutheran Church, Thomasboro
1888
— LeRoy Christian Church
— St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul
— St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello
1889
— East Bend Church, Fisher
— Lodge Church of God
— Mattis Avenue Free Methodist Church, Champaign
— Villa Grove United Methodist Church
— Walnut Grove Christian Church, Arcola
1891
— St. Michael Catholic Church, Bement
1892
— Bethany Park Christian Church, Rantoul
1893
— Arthur United Methodist Church
— St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, Thomasboro
1894
— Rossville Church of Christ
1895
— Fisher Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman
1896
— Immanuel Lutheran Church, Danville
1897
— Immanuel Lutheran Church, Tuscola
1898
— St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Penfield
— Tolono United Methodist Church
1899
— Second Church of Christ, Danville
— St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Bellflower
1900
— Fithian United Methodist Church
1901
— Champaign Church of the Brethren
— St. Luke C.M.E. Church, Champaign
— St. Patrick Catholic Church, Urbana
— Trinity United Church of Christ, Westville
1903
— Hoopeston Church of God
— St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Westville
1904
— Vermilion Heights Christian Church
— Sinai Temple, Champaign
1906
— First Christian Church of Villa Grove
— McKinley Memorial Presbyterian Church, Champaign
— Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Villa Grove
— St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford
1907
— Faith Baptist Church, Danville
— Just last Sunday, Danville’s former First Assembly of God Church (est. 1907) held its first service under its inspiring new name — Hope Unlimited Church.
1909
— Chapel of Saint John the Divine, Champaign
— Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, Urbana
— Weldon United Methodist Church
1911
— Grace Lutheran Church, Champaign
1912
— Carter Metropolitan CME Church, Danville
— Holy Cross Catholic Church, Champaign
— Pesotum United Methodist Church
— University Baptist Church, Champaign
1913
— St. Paul Catholic Church, Danville
1915
— Community Church of God, Danville
1916
— Chrisman Church of Nazarene
— Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Champaign
— Webber Street Christian Church, Urbana
1917
— Where Firehaus bar once stood is where the Rev. John O’Brien set up the formal campus ministry that would become St. John’s Catholic Newman Center.
1919
— Saint James Methodist Episcopal Church, Danville
1921
— Wesley United Methodist Church, Urbana
1923
— A happy 100th anniversary to Champaign First Church of the Nazarene, which has a celebration of its own in store for July 29-30, and Illini Hillel.
1924
— Rantoul Church of the Nazarene
1925
— Pilgrim Missionary Baptist, Champaign
— Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Tuscola
1928
— Philo Road Church of Christ, Urbana
1929
— Trinity Lutheran Church, Cissna Park
1932
— Our Savior Lutheran Church, Milford
1933
— Twin City Bible Church, Urbana
1937
— Arcola First Church of the Nazarene
1940
— Arthur Mennonite Church
1941
— Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Hoopeston
1942
— St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, Georgetown
1943
— St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Urbana
— Here’s one we imagine the founders of the original Paxton Church of the Nazarene never saw coming: In 2019, the church relaunched as PaxNaz.
1944
— Monticello Church of Nazarene
1946
— Church of The Living God, Champaign
— St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Homer
— University Lutheran Church, Champaign
1948
— Stratford Park Bible Chapel, Champaign
1950
— Gibson City Bible Church
— Gibson City First Baptist Church
— Temple Baptist Church of Champaign
1951
— Hessel Park Christian Reformed Church, Champaign
1952
— Cedar Grove Nazarene, Danville
1953
— Bethel Baptist Church, Georgetown
— First Christian Church, Champaign
— Trinity Lutheran Church, Urbana
1954
— Bible Baptist Church of Rantoul
— Curtis Road Church, Champaign
— Grace Church of Mahomet
1955
— Dewey Community Church
1956
— Westville First Church of Christ
— First Baptist Church of Tolono
— First Baptist Church of LeRoy
1957
— Georgetown First Church of Christ
— Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana Champaign
1959
— Faith United Methodist Church, Champaign
— Rantoul Church of Christ
1960
— Calvary Baptist Church, Urbana
— Monticello Calvary Baptist. The church's story is one of both triumph and tragedy. As Robert Anderson writes of the church’s official history: On Oct. 24, 2001, 41 years after it was spun off of Bement Baptist, “God sent two tornados that met right at the church and destroyed the original sanctuary and the hackberry tree. It carried the roof, that was exceptionally well-built, away, dodging over and under power lines to the east and set it down on a nearby apartment building.” Then came the inspiring part of the church’s story: Youngsters from Alabama volunteered to come help clean up the mess. Bricklayers came from North Carolina to help the church rebuild. A church in Connecticut donated $25,000 from their building fund. And three years later, the new Calvary Baptist was dedicated.
1962
— Bethel Baptist Church, Danville
— Good Shepherd Lutheran, Champaign
1963
— Bible Baptist Church, Champaign
— Gibson City Pentecostal Church
1964
— Champaign-Urbana First Mennonite
1965
— Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph
— St. Christopher Episcopal Church, Rantoul
— St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign
— St. Thomas Catholic Church, Philo
1966
— Stone Creek Church, Urbana
— Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church, Champaign
— Gibson City Church of Christ
1970
— United Church of Atwood
1971
— Christ Lutheran Church, Monticello
1972
— Lutheran Church of Mahomet
— Upper Room Bible Church, Paxton
1973
— Turning the big 5-0 this year: Champaign’s Windsor Road Christian Church.
1975
— Mahomet Christian Church
— Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Mahomet
— River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher
1976
— Faith Baptist Church of Champaign
— New Covenant Fellowship, Champaign
— Countryside United Methodist, Urbana. What do you get when you add Philo United Methodist and Sidney United Methodist? Countryside UMC — launched 47 years ago just about halfway between the two Champaign County villages.
1977
— Canaan Baptist Church, Urbana
1978
— The Vineyard Church of Central Illinois, Urbana
— Holy Family Catholic Church, Danville
— Maranatha Baptist Church, Rantoul
1979
— Church of the Apostolic Authority, Champaign
1980
— Central Illinois Mosque & Islamic Center, Urbana
— New Free Will Baptist Church, Champaign
— Meadowbrook Community Church, Champaign
1981
— Disciples of Christ Community Church, Champaign
— Living Word Family Church, St. Joseph
— Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Mahomet
1982
— Eagle Mountain Assembly of God, Tuscola
1984
— Christian Life Church, Rantoul
1985
— The Solid Rock of Rantoul
1986
— New Life Church of Faith, Danville
1990
— Friendship Lutheran Church of Joy, Champaign
1992
— Community Evangelical Free Church of Mahomet
— Lake of the Woods Church, Mahomet
— Trinity Community Fellowship, Farmer City
1993
— Crossroad of Life Community Church, Rantoul
1995
— Center of Hope Church, Champaign
— New Horizon Church, Champaign
1996
— Grace Baptist Church, Paxton
1997
— St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church, Urbana
2000
— New Life Church of Faith, Urbana
2003
— Illini Chabad, Champaign
— Unity Baptist Church, Champaign
2005
— Danville First United Methodist Church
2006
— CrossRoads Christian Church, Danville
2007
— Midwest Believers Church, Champaign
2010
— Faith Lutheran Church, Monticello
— Church of the Cross, Mahomet
2011
— All Souls Presbyterian Church, Urbana
2012
— Copper Creek Church, Champaign
— New Beginnings Lutheran Church, Mahomet
2013
— Life Community Church, Mahomet
— 21st Century Christian Worship Center, Danville
— Rest-Oration Church, Champaign
2014
— Homer New Life Church of Faith
2015
— The Vineyard Church of Central Illinois, Sullivan
2016
— Quest United Methodist Church, Urbana
2017
— CU Church
2018
— The Hope: A Community Church of the Nazarene, Mahomet