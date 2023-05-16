How old is your church? Our timeline tracks 251, from 1826 to present

From Bethel AME Church’s Louanna A. Riley Women’s Missionary Society: Front row, from left, Sisters Nafisha Freeman, Benita Rollins-Gay, Pat Roberts, Mary Haywood-Benson, Shirley Marshall, Jackie McCall and Maria Shaw. Back row, from left, Sister Ronnie Turner-Winston and the Rev. Terrance L. Thomas. Not pictured: Sister Debrae Lomax. (Provided).
This story appeared in 'Meeting Minutes & More,' a weekly, six-page special section in the print editions of Friday's News-Gazette reported and written by Editor Jeff D'Alessio and designed by Managing Editor Niko Dugan.
Four score and 117 years ago, when Abe Lincoln was just a gangly teen, a group of early settlers met in a log cabin in the future Vermilion County to establish what would become the area’s first house of worship — Indianola United Methodist Church.
It was 1826, eight years after Illinois became the 21st state of the union. Before the turn of the next century, nearly 100 more churches would sprout up — from Middletown (as Mahomet was first known) to Monticello, and everywhere in between.
As one of those pre-1900 mainstays — Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church — prepares to celebrate its 160th anniversary, we figured now would be a good time to assemble the first known collection of birthdates for every area house of worship (plus a few fun facts).
If you don’t see yours on this list of 251 — or have a favorite memory or photo you’d like to share — email jdalessio@news-gazette.com. We’ll keep adding to it in the weeks ahead.
1828
Making headlines in 1828: Andrew Jackson wins the presidency, the Democratic Party is established and Vermilion County’s first justice of the peace — Asa Elliott — holds services at Butler’s Point, which Catlin United Methodist Church traces its roots back to.
1829
— Though it shares a birth year with city neighbor First Baptist Church, pastor Ann Schwartz proudly points out that First Presbyterian was Danville’s very first religious organization. That’s her pictured above last Sunday in front of her favorite stained glass windows. This weekend will be a bittersweet one — her last Sunday leading worship before moving to Bloomington to pastor.
— First Presbyterian Church of Monticello. Where the Piatt County church goes, so goes its 1,000-pound bell, which has moved twice since October 1842, when 10 charter members held the first organized services — at the courthouse in Monticello.
— Community United Church of Christ. As best as Pastor Leah Robberts-Mosser can tell, the image above — of the sort-of-spooky-looking Goose Pond Church — is the only photo that exists of the predecessor to her Community United Church of Christ. Legend has it that during the traveling attorney phase of his life, none other than Abraham Lincoln often spoke at Goose Pond, which got its name from the gassy creatures who were a nuisance in those days, too. In 1855, the church sat on the land that’s now home to the Champaign Police Department.
— St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tolono. When lightning struck the belfry in 1929, destroying both the 70-year-old church and the rectory, St. Pat's was forced to rebuild. And rebuild it did but not without an assist from the local Methodists, who offered their church for use until a temporary replacement — a former grocery store on Daggy Street — was ready. On May 27, 1937, the new St. Pat’s was dedicated, complete with a soundproof “cry room.”
1860
— Oakwood United Methodist Church
— St. Mary Catholic Church, Paxton
1862
— First Presbyterian Church of Piper City
1863
— Champaign Bethel AME
— First Baptist Church of Hoopeston
— First Lutheran Church of Paxton
— Hindsboro Christian Church
— Trinity Lutheran Church, Danville
1864
— First Baptist Church of Champaign at Savoy
— Rantoul First United Methodist Church
1865
— Allen Chapel AME, Danville
— Fairmount United Methodist Church
— First Church of Christ, Catlin
— Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Farmer City
1866
— Gifford United Methodist Church
1867
— Sharing a birth year with the University of Illinois: First Baptist Church of Rantoul, Champaign’s Salem Baptist Church, Westminster Presbyterian Church (of both Champaign and Paxton), Piper City United Methodist and Centerville United Methodist, built in a teensy Piatt County town with eight blocks, nine streets and a commitment from a generous family to never charge rent, so long as there’s a church on the property.
1868
— Bondville United Methodist Church
— Ludlow United Methodist Church
— Mansfield United Church
— St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ivesdale
— St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, Champaign
1869
— Melvin United Methodist Church
— Savoy United Methodist Church
1870
— Fisher United Methodist Church
— Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broadlands
— St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley
— St. Joseph Catholic Church, Loda
1871
— Fairview United Methodist Church, Georgetown
— Hoopeston United Methodist Church
1872
— American Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibson City
— Gibson City United Methodist Church
— Prairie Green Church of Christ, Hoopeston
— Ridge Farm Friends Meeting
— St. Peter Free Lutheran Church, Melvin
1873
— First Baptist Church of Hoopeston
1874
— Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville
1875
— Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Gibson City
— St. Mary Catholic Church, Pesotum
— A recurring theme among many of the area’s churches: the need to start anew after being knocked down. For St. Paul Lutheran of Sadorus, that came in the form of a 1945 fire that burned the church’s 70-year home to the ground. Five years later, the congregation’s current building was dedicated.
1876
— St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Hume
1877
— St. Anthony Catholic Church, Hoopeston
— St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sibley
1878
— Paxton Evangelical Covenant Church
— St. Boniface Catholic Church, Seymour
1880
— Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, Tuscola
— Peace Lutheran Church, Thomasboro
— St. Peter Catholic Church, Piper City
1888
— LeRoy Christian Church
— St. Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul
— St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello
1889
— East Bend Church, Fisher
— Lodge Church of God
— Mattis Avenue Free Methodist Church, Champaign
— Villa Grove United Methodist Church
— Walnut Grove Christian Church, Arcola
1891
— St. Michael Catholic Church, Bement
1892
— Bethany Park Christian Church, Rantoul
1893
— Arthur United Methodist Church
— St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, Thomasboro
1894
— Rossville Church of Christ
1895
— Fisher Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman
1896
— Immanuel Lutheran Church, Danville
1897
— Immanuel Lutheran Church, Tuscola
— Northside Church of Christ, Bismarck
1898
— St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Penfield
— Tolono United Methodist Church
1899
— Second Church of Christ, Danville
— St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Bellflower
1900
— Fithian United Methodist Church
1901
— St. Patrick Catholic Church, Urbana
— Champaign Church of the Brethren
— St. Luke C.M.E. Church, Champaign
— Trinity United Church of Christ, Westville
1903
— Hoopeston Church of God
— St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Westville
1904
— Vermilion Heights Christian Church
— Sinai Temple, Champaign
1906
— First Christian Church of Villa Grove
— McKinley Memorial Presbyterian Church, Champaign
— Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Villa Grove
— St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford
1907
— Faith Baptist Church, Danville
— Just last Sunday, Danville’s former First Assembly of God Church (est. 1907) held its first service under its inspiring new name — Hope Unlimited Church.
1909
— Chapel of Saint John the Divine, Champaign
— Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, Urbana
— Weldon United Methodist Church
1911
— Grace Lutheran Church, Champaign
— Georgetown Church of the Nazarene
1912
— Carter Metropolitan CME Church, Danville
— Holy Cross Catholic Church, Champaign
— Pesotum United Methodist Church
— University Baptist Church, Champaign
1913
— St. Paul Catholic Church, Danville
1915
— Community Church of God, Danville
1916
— Chrisman Church of Nazarene
— Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Champaign
— Webber Street Christian Church, Urbana
1917
— Where Firehaus bar once stood is where the Rev. John O’Brien set up the formal campus ministry that would become St. John’s Catholic Newman Center.
1919
— Saint James Methodist Episcopal Church, Danville
1921
— Wesley United Methodist Church, Urbana
1922
— Ogden Naz
1923
— A happy 100th anniversary to Champaign First Church of the Nazarene, which has a celebration of its own in store for July 29-30, and Illini Hillel.