About us: Allerton Park and Retreat Center inspires the community to utilize and value nature, history and the arts through accessible and sustainable programming, research and facilities.
Donations can be allocated for the first-ever accessible paved woodland trail at Allerton, which is the first phase of the Wandering Woods Natural Play Space.
Donations can also be made to support the mansion, gardens, natural areas and programming.
Where to give: Send donations to 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello, IL 61856 or click on the “engage” tab at allerton.illinois.edu.