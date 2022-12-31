About us: BBL strives to enhance the knowledge base of young artists and musicians from underrepresented communities, by providing a meaningful supplementary curriculum that utilizes all musical genres, dance techniques and technological advancements.
Our goal is to promote participation in their respective school programs. Our program offers a safe space for expression through arts and crafts, instrumental music, dance, choral and visual arts.
Donations for BBL support general operating costs, drumline and our scholarship fund.
Where to give: Send donations to P.O. Box 555, Champaign, IL 61824-0555 or click on the “donate” tab at bblfineartsacademy.com.