About us: BBL strives to enhance the knowledge base of young artists and musicians from underrepresented communities, by providing a meaningful supplementary curriculum that utilizes all musical genres, dance techniques and technological advancements.

Our goal is to promote participation in their respective school programs. Our program offers a safe space for expression through arts and crafts, instrumental music, dance, choral and visual arts.

Donations for BBL support general operating costs, drumline and our scholarship fund.

Where to give: Send donations to P.O. Box 555, Champaign, IL 61824-0555 or click on the “donate” tab at bblfineartsacademy.com.

