About us: The Champaign County Children’s Advocacy Center provides services to over 220 children and their families each year.
Our mission is to coordinate a timely, comprehensive multidisciplinary response to allegations of child sexual abuse and serious physical abuse.
You can help them begin the healing process with a donation for counseling services to child victims and their family members.
Where to give: Send donations to 201 W. Kenyon Road, Suite 1, Champaign, IL 61820 or visit champaigncac.com online.