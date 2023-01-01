giving Champaign County Children’s Advocacy Center photo .jpg
About us: The Champaign County Children’s Advocacy Center provides services to over 220 children and their families each year.

Our mission is to coordinate a timely, comprehensive multidisciplinary response to allegations of child sexual abuse and serious physical abuse.

You can help them begin the healing process with a donation for counseling services to child victims and their family members.

Where to give: Send donations to 201 W. Kenyon Road, Suite 1, Champaign, IL 61820 or visit champaigncac.com online.

