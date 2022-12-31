About us: The Champaign County Down Syndrome Network partners with families and others to create an environment in which individuals with Down syndrome are welcomed with fairness, enthusiasm and encouragement in their community.
Make a difference and help us fulfill our mission to empower individuals, educate families, enhance communities and together, celebrate the extraordinary lives of people with Down syndrome.
Where to give: Send donations to P.O. Box 1143, Champaign, IL 61824-1143 or give at champaigndsn.org.