section Champaign County Down Syndrome Network photo.JPG

About us: The Champaign County Down Syndrome Network partners with families and others to create an environment in which individuals with Down syndrome are welcomed with fairness, enthusiasm and encouragement in their community.

Make a difference and help us fulfill our mission to empower individuals, educate families, enhance communities and together, celebrate the extraordinary lives of people with Down syndrome.

Where to give: Send donations to P.O. Box 1143, Champaign, IL 61824-1143 or give at champaigndsn.org.

Giving section cover

This information appeared in The News-Gazette's expanded guide to giving, with details on how to help 100-plus local non-profits spread out over 22 pages. Click here to subscribe to The News-Gazette. Go here to sign up for our daily newsletter.

Trending Videos