About us: Champaign Urbana Ballet Company is dedicated to promoting classical and contemporary ballet, offering performance opportunities to talented youth and enriching and involving the community through the art of dance.

This non-profit dance company brings “The Nutcracker” to Krannert Center for the Performing Arts each December and a spring ballet production to the Virginia Theatre each spring.

Donations fund the tickets for families and veterans, dancer scholarship and pointe shoe programs, which allow qualifying families in the community access to productions and qualifying dancers financial support for ballet classes.

Where to give: Send donations to 2816 West Clark Rd., Champaign, IL 61822 or click on the “donate” tab at cuballet.com.

