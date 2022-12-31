About us: Since 1988, the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation has been recognizing teachers with grants and teaching excellence awards, as well as providing senior scholarships for students at Unit 4 and District 116 schools.
CUSF grants allow teachers to integrate and expand the curriculum through innovative and creative approaches. CUSF also offers Urbana, Central and Centennial seniors opportunities to apply for nearly 20 scholarships each spring.
Your donations will support teacher grants and student scholarships that recognize excellence and achievement in CU public schools.
Where to give: Send donations to P.O. Box 1166, Champaign, IL 61824, email CUSF at info@cuschoolsfoundation.org or click on the “donate now” tab at cuschoolsfoundation.org.