About us: The Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra is your local orchestra, showcasing the talents of more than 100 musicians each year to bring live orchestral music to our community, including the Youth Concerts performed at Krannert Center for 2,000-3,000 elementary school students.
More than 60 percent of CUSO’s budget is funded by the generous support of sponsors and donors who know how great music enriches our community.
Where to give: Credit card donations may be made by calling 217-351-9139 or visiting cusymphony.org online or by mail at 701 Devonshire Drive, C-24, Champaign, IL 61820.