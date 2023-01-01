section Community Choices photo.JPG

About us: Community Choices supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live full lives in the community.

Your monetary donation funds employment support for people with I/DD at community-based employers, independent living and skill-building support, and social coaching to make new friends. Our work builds more inclusive communities in Champaign County.

Where to give: Send donations to 44 East Main St., Suite 210, Champaign, IL 61820 or click on the “donate” tab at communitychoicesinc.org.

